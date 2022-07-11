Life

20 Purrfect Pet Products You Need To Bag This Amazon Prime Day

Grab these deals on pet food, toys, accessories and more – your furry friend will thank you.

The best pet deals this Amazon Prime Day
Amazon’s biggest sale of the summer is here and, in great news for pet owners, some of the very best savings are on products for your beloved cat or dog (or rabbit or fish).

From bulk buys on pet food to the cosiest beds and chewiest toys that will keep them busy all summer, Amazon Prime Day has lots of amazing discounts for you pet owners to choose from.

We’ve rounded up some of those practically purrfect deals here (and, quite honestly, you’d be barking not to snap them up).

To take advantage of all these Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.

1
Amazon
This outdoor kennel has 31% off
Get it from Amazon for £95.59 (was £139.01)
2
Amazon
Save £13.80 on this pet drinking fountain
Get it from Amazon for £21.99 (was £50.75)
3
Amazon
This paw balm has 20% off
Get it for £6.42 (was £9.99)
4
Amazon
Get 28% off these rawhide-free BBQ lamb chews for dogs
Get it for £6.68 (was £9.25)
5
Amazon
This PetSafe StayWell two-way pet door has 57% off
Get it for £5.59 (was £12.95)
6
Amazon
This memory foam waterproof dog bed has 31% off
Get it for £33.20 (was £48)
7
Amazon
Save 42% on this pet odour destroyer spray
Get it for £6.38 (was £10.99)
8
Amazon
Save 28% on these heavy duty dog and puppy training pads
Get them for £9.68 (were £13.50)
9
Amazon
Get a tidy 60% off these biodegradable dog poo bags
Get them for £7.99 (were £19.99)
10
Amazon
Save 32% on this foldable dog crate
Get them for £29.80 (was £44)
11
Amazon
Save 40% on this adult cat dry food
Get them for £18.34 (was 30.46)
12
Amazon
Get 61% off these food supplements for rabbits and guinea pigs
Get it for £7.89 (was £19.99)
13
Amazon
Save 24% on this two storey cage for rabbits
Get it for £111.59 (was £147.55)
14
Amazon
Save 51% on this doggy car seat
Get it for £56.48 (was £116.18)
15
Amazon
Get 46% off this Lily's Kitchen grain free dog food
Get it for £24.99 (was £46)
16
Amazon
Get 45% off this dog car seat cover
Get it for £22.49 (was £40.99)
17
Amazon
Get 61% off this handy undercoat deshedding tool for dogs
Get it for £13.59 (was £34.50)
18
Amazon
Save £16.25 on this pet cooling mat
Get it for £18.74 (was £34.99)
19
Amazon
Save 40% on this multipurpose dog treat pouch and poo bag dispenser
Get it for £11.99 (was £19.99)
20
Amazon
Get 43% off these Tetra Pond Sticks for your fish
Get it from Amazon for £20.21 (was £35.35)

