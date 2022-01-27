Life

Dog Owners Swear By These 23 Best Buys For Happy Walkies

From cosy coats and clip-on treat pouches to genius spray-on plasters, everything your pooch could need.

Everything you need when you're out and about with your pup.
Everything you need when you're out and about with your pup.

One of the many perks of being a dog parent is having a companion to get out and about with.

Whether you’re trekking through mountainous terrain, taking a leisurely stroll across your favourite beach, or simply heading to the local park, having the right accessories on hand can make your shared time outdoors far more enjoyable (for both you and your four-legged friend).

Is a lead and a harness enough or could you (and your dog) benefit from some extra buys? The truth is that having right tools on hand can make or break your walks (and make them a hell of a lot less stressful in the process) but what exactly are the ‘must-haves’ that every dog owner needs in their arsenal?

To make your next adventure (or simple stroll, if that’s what you’re into) even more enjoyable, we’ve sought out all the walking essentials every dog owner needs.

A strong dog lead
Amazon
When it comes to dog leads, it pays to have a good one. This extra strong lead with a padded handle and reflective design is a great option (and comes in five colours).

Get the Jbyamuk Dog Lead for £8.59
A doggy fitness monitor
Amazon
Keen to keep an eye on how much exercise your dog is actually doing? This fitness tracker tool (which clips easily onto their collar and can be monitored from an app) is a great buy (I have this for my dog and can't recommend it enough).

Get the PitPat Dog Activity and Fitness Monitor for £39
A handy poop bag dispenser
Amazon
This eco-friendly poop bag dispenser is perfect for storing your dog poo bags of choice and is fitted with an adjustable strap for securely attaching it to your dog's lead.

Get the Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags Dispenser for £3.49
Poop bags. Strong ones!
Amazon
The last thing you want when picking up your dog's 'business' is for your hand to go through the bag – that's why extra strong, large poop bags are a must.

Get a roll of Beco Strong & Large Poop Bags for £9.99
Some cosy doggy booties
Amazon
Shoes for your dog might sound like a strange trend, but if you're taking them on a walk in cold or wet weather or on a trail that's steep or rocky, this ergonomic pair protect their paws.

Get the Truelove Reflective Dog Boots for £17.99
Treat pouches
Amazon
Whether you like to carry training treats for your pup or your dog likes a little snack while you're out, these silicone dog treat pouches are ideal. They're fitted with an easy-to-use clip, so that you can securely position them on your belt (or on your dog's lead).

Get two RoyalCare Dog Treat Pouches for £14.99
A first aid kid for your dog
Amazon
Got a pooch who's prone to injury? This multi-purpose travel-sized doggy first aid kit is a must-have. It's lightweight and clips easily onto clothing, making it comfy for that walk

Get the Mountain Paws Dog First Aid Kit for £18.66
Some spray-on plaster
Amazon
For protecting wounds from the elements, this pet-safe spray on plaster is super helpful and comes highly recommended by the other dog owners in our office.

Get Mutneys Pet Spray-on Plaster for £7.50
A neat bag for all their stuff
Amazon
This wearable dog pouch is fitted with a number of handy pockets for holding treats, wipes, a doggy water bottle, and anything else you might need – it even has a built-in dog poo bag dispenser.

Get the Pecute Large Dog Treat Pouch Bag for £19.99
Anti-bacterial hand wipes
Amazon
These antibacterial hand wipes are ideal for packing in your walking bag. They're dermatologically tested, biodegradable and non-sticky, and perfect for cleansing your hands after picking up after your pooch.

Get a 12-Pack of Sani Hand Anti-bacterial Hand Wipes for £24
A handy GPS tracker
Amazon
Got a dog who likes to roam on a walk? A rechargeable GPS tracker that clips onto their collar is a fantastic tool. Track their whereabouts using an easy-to-use app, and make finding your runaway pup quicker and easier. This one from Tractive is waterproof, has seven days battery life, and takes just two hours to recharge.

Get the Tractive GPS Dog Tracker for £33.59 (was £44.99)
A cute water bottle for your pup
Amazon
Keep your dog hydrated while out and about with this portable dog water bottle and bowl.

Get the Cotop Portable Dog Water Bottle for £12.88 (was £17.90)
A healing wound gel
Amazon
This wound-healing hydrogel solution is powered by hypochlorous technology to create the optimal conditions for healing any cuts, scratches or irritations from their walkies.

Get Vetericyn Plus VF Wound and Skin Care Hydrogel for £11 (was £13.29)
Some lovely doggy paw balm
Amazon
Keep dry, cracked, sore paws at bay with this 100% organic, all-natural balm that's designed to heal, restore and repair any damage.

Get the Paw Nectar Dog Paw Balm for £19.99 (was £20.99)
A light-up dog collar
Amazon
Keep your pooch safe on night walks with a rechargeable LED light-up collar that glows in the dark and makes them easily visible. Disco dog!

Get the Masbrill LED Dog Collar for £16.99
A cosy car seat cover
Amazon
For traveling to and from walks, this 100% waterproof car seat hammock is great for protecting your car's interiors from muddy paws. (You can easily wind a pet seatbelt through it, so your dog remains secure as well as comfortable.)

Get the Pecute Dog Car Seat Cover for £32.99 (was £40.99)
Cleansing wound spray
Amazon
For safely cleansing cuts, grazes and scrapes, this pain-free solution is a must-have. Simply spritz the wound with this cleansing spray to remove dirt and debris and aid healing.

Get the Vetericyn Wound and Skincare for £10.49 (was £11.98)
A portable dog bowl
Amazon
This clip-on, pop-up dog bowl is leakproof, sturdy and safe for using with food or water. It's also BPA-free and eco-friendly.

Get the Bonza Collapsible Dog Bowl for £9.97 (was £13)
A dog coat that drys at the same time
Amazon
How cute does this doggy drying coat look? Made from a double layer of absorbent (and cosy) microfibre material, and designed to fit snugly to your pup, it's perfect for dogs who dislike being towel dried. (They can roll around to their hearts content drying themselves off as they roll.)

Get the Uomio Dog Drying Coat for £15.99 (was £18.99)
A paw cleaner (with accessories)
Amazon
Fitted with soft silicone bristles, this portable dog paw cleaner is perfect for removing mud, sand, and dirt from your pup's paws. It also comes with a towel and bathing brush.

Get the Coality Dog Paw Cleaner for £9.45
A doggy deodorant
Amazon
Freshen your pup up after a walk with a spritz of this dog deodoriser spray. It's also alcohol and chemical free and is made with lots of lovely natural ingredients, such as hydrating aloe vera extract.

Get the Belly Neat Dog Deordorant for £12.95
A special seatbelt, just for them
Amazon
Keep your pup safe on the way to their walk with this anti-shock dog seat belt that clips into a normal seatbelt holder. It's quick and convenient to use and designed to keep your dog safe and secure in the car – just make sure to clip it to a chest harness not their collar.

Get the GoBuyer Anti-Shock Dog Seat Belt for £5.94
A super absorbent towel
Amazon
If your pooch is prone to jumping into puddles or mud, this absorbent microfibre towel is a godsend. It's also a real space-saver and super easy to wash – just chuck it in the machine after use.

Get the Lucky Paws Dog Towel for £13.95
