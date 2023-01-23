LifewellbeingshoppingHome and Garden

15 Warming Things To Treat Yourself To If You're Absolutely Done With This Cold Weather

Everything in this list feels like a nice big hug.

There’s been a definite drop in temperature over the past week — and as someone who really feels the cold, I’m definitely struggling to stay warm. And it’s especially an issue overnight, where temperatures are often dropping below freezing.

Luckily, I’m now quite a pro at finding super cosy products. From snuggly wearable blankets and teddy fleece bedding, to thermal leggings and tights, here are my top picks for keeping warm throughout the coming winter months.

1
Amazon
This oversized jumper that's basically a fluffy blanket in hoodie form
It has a super-soft sherpa lining, and I can guarantee you'll have it on a wash/wear/repeat cycle till March. It's available in one size, and also comes in pink.
£22.29 from Amazon
2
Amazon
This wearable blanket that comes in loads of different colours
And this wearable blanket has a cosy foot pocket and snuggly sleeves so you don't have to sacrifice warmth for convenience (AKA reaching for your cuppa) when you're bundled up on the sofa.
£21.24 from Amazon
3
Amazon
This duvet cover set has a soft and thick sherpa lining
You'll definitely stay warm with this sherpa bedding set. It's available in single, double, king, and super king sizes, comes in three prints, and includes a duvet cover and two pillowcases.
£16.67 from Amazon
4
Amazon
This weighted blanket will keep you both cosy and calm
This deeply relaxing weighted blanket will keep you cosy, while also helping lull you to sleep if your usual routine has been thrown off by the January Blues.
£19.99 from Amazon
5
Amazon
This burrito blanket ... because why not?
I'm not saying you need to wrap yourself up into a literal burrito after your warm bath or shower, I'm just saying if you did want to, this giant tortilla blanket exists.
£16.99 from Amazon
6
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
These thermal tights are a gamechanger for cold weather
If you absolutely *must* leave the house, these 'magic' thermal tights will look like your normal 10 denier ones, but are actually super cosy and warm thanks to their fleecy inner lining! They're also ladder-resistant and will cover any leg hair or stubble if that's something you're concerned about.
£14.99 from Amazon
7
Amazon
These leggings have a fur lining for added warmth
You'll never want to take these thermal fleece-lined leggings off! They're available in UK sizes 10/12, 10-16, and 16/18, and are super comfortable and stretchy.
£20.99 from Amazon
8
Amazon
This wool tartan scarf will keep your neck nice and warm
Made from recycled wool, this tartan scarf will keep you nice and snug on trips out — while still looking super stylish. Plus, it also comes in other colours.
£42 from Amazon
9
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
This clever towel will dry cold and wet hair in half the time
Upgrade your towel to this organic cotton one from Good Wash Day – 'cause who wouldn't want to reduce damage, frizz, split ends, AND the time it takes for their hair to dry when the house is cold? Exactly. It comes in nine colours, and also has printed options.
£30 from Amazon
10
Amazon
This soft and lightweight blanket is great for snuggling under
Trust me, the whole family will end up fighting over this fleece blanket! It's super warming but quite lightweight, and comes in fifteen different colours, as well as four sizes.
£13.99 from Amazon
11
Amazon
This teddy duvet set is a winter bedding essential
I can't believe that this teddy fleece duvet cover set 1) exists, and 2) is so incredibly affordable! It'll literally feel like you're sleeping on a cosy cloud. The set is available in single, double, king, and super king sizes, and comes in nine colours.
£11.99 from Amazon
12
Amazon
This electric blanket keeps me so warm during the night
Electric blankets are selling like hot cakes ATM, so I'd like to draw your attention to this highly-rated Silentnight one. I mean, who wouldn't want to feel like a toasty cinnamon bun every time they step into bed?
£35 from Amazon
13
Amazon
This throw will make a cosy addition to any sofa or armchair
I never thought I'd find an affordable blanket that's both stunning and unbelievably cosy, until this jacquard sherpa-lined throw entered my life.
£22.99 from Amazon
14
Amazon
This padded mattress topper will make your bed feel like a cloud
You'll probably be spending about 30% more time in bed this season than during the summer, so make it as cosy as possible with this padded mattress topper. It goes on like a bedsheet, so it won't come loose in the night.
£11.46 from Amazon
15
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
This temperature-controlled mug will keep your hot drinks nice and warm
Finally, nothing kills a cosy vibe like cold tea, so luckily this Ember mug will keep your cuppa at the *perfect* temperature for literal hours. As someone who likes to take their time when drinking tea, I'm obsessed with mine.
£149.95 from Amazon
