15 Warming Things To Treat Yourself To If You're Absolutely Done With This Cold Weather

There’s been a definite drop in temperature over the past week — and as someone who really feels the cold, I’m definitely struggling to stay warm. And it’s especially an issue overnight, where temperatures are often dropping below freezing.
Luckily, I’m now quite a pro at finding super cosy products. From snuggly wearable blankets and teddy fleece bedding, to thermal leggings and tights, here are my top picks for keeping warm throughout the coming winter months.