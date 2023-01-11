LifeHealthwellbeingMental Health

16 No-Brainer Buys If You're Prioritising Your Mind And Body This Year

Because ‘healthy’ really doesn’t just mean going to the gym.

Your health journey really doesn't have to revolve around the gym
At the start of a new year, we’re shown advert after advert for different food and fitness plans designed to help us lose weight, eat less, and ultimately reach our supposed ‘health goals’. But since when did taking up dieting and exercise become the way to show you’re prioritising your health this January?

Whether you’re looking to improve your posture, foster a more resilient mindset, or simply ensure you’re getting out for a walk every day, these aids are just what you might be looking for if you’re keen to take better care of your body and brain in 2023, and become a healthier and happier version of yourself.

1
Amazon
Boost your productivity in a loud setting with these noise reducing ear plugs
Just what you need if productivity is something you’re keen to work on in 2023, these clever ear plugs have been designed to filter out background noise, while still ensuring you can clearly hear any voices — just a little less loudly.
£24.95 from Amazon
2
Amazon
Wear this bestselling posture brace to stop yourself from slumping
Anyone else guilty of sitting in a proper slump when they’re working? Within 14 days, this highly-rated brace will supposedly drastically improve your posture, and leave you with far less back pain. Plus, reviewers say it’s totally undetectable under clothes, and that once you’ve got used to it, it’s perfectly comfortable to wear over longer periods of time.
£17.97 from Amazon
3
Amazon
Improve your mood and sleep in the winter months with a SAD lamp
For those looking for ways to maintain a stable mood in the darker months, this light therapy lamp is just what you need. Even when used for just 30 minutes a day, this medical device will help to alleviate those pesky winter blues, and leave you feeling far more happy and energised.
£59.99 (was £99) from Amazon
4
Amazon
Use this bestselling foam roller to loosen up tight leg and back muscles
If you’re noticing your muscles aren’t recovering as well as they used to, then chances are you need to up your stretching game. Especially effective for the legs and back, this foam roller will help you loosen up those tight muscles, and work out any knots.
£13.99 from Amazon
5
Amazon
Roll out a yoga mat and spend some time stretching and improving your flexibility
Whether you’re really into your yoga, determined to spend more time stretching, or fancy working on your flexibility, this non-slip yoga mat will ensure you keep a firm grip while you twist, turn, and attempt the splits.
£25.99 from Amazon
6
Amazon
Wear blue light glasses to banish screen headaches and improve your sleep
Whether you find yourself suffering with a sore head after spending the day staring at a screen, or you’re struggling to sleep, you’ll probably see a big improvement when you start wearing some of these clever glasses that block blue light.
£10.97 from Amazon
7
Amazon
Easily up your fruit and veg intake by buying a reliable blender
We could all do with consuming a few more fruit and vegetables, and I’ve personally found investing in a blender a key way to help me achieve this. This one is powerful enough to tackle ice and nuts, and is my go-to when I fancy a smoothie in the mornings.
£69 from Amazon
8
Amazon
Use a dry brush to boost blood circulation and promote lymphatic drainage
As well as a great tool for exfoliating the skin and removing any dead or old skin cells, using a dry brush also boosts blood circulation, and stimulates the lymphatic drainage system – which is key for keeping bloating and puffiness at bay, and leaving you with glowing skin.
£6.98 from Amazon
9
Amazon
Work on your balance and core strength with this clever wobble board
A simple but incredibly versatile piece of equipment, this board can be used for everything from improving your balance and coordination, to strengthening your core and targeting specific muscle groups.
£13.99 from Amazon
10
Amazon
Prioritise your personal development with this simple gratitude journal
If you’re new to mindfulness and practising gratitude, then I highly recommend starting off with this simple and science-based journal that guides you through a three-minute routine every morning and evening. Reviewers say it’s brought them a sense of clarity, calm, and motivation.
£19.99 (was £24.99) from Amazon
11
Amazon
Deal with those annoying knots and niggles in your back and shoulders
Often find yourself dealing with hard-to-reach muscle aches and pains? This bestselling ergonomic massage cane has been designed to release any tightness in the muscles surrounding the spine, and eliminate deep tissue knots.
£20.32 from Amazon
12
Amazon
Enjoy a deep tissue sports massage from home with this clever device
This deep tissue massage gun is far more affordable than the majority of similar devices on the market, and is highly-rated by customers. It’s got thirty speed levels, six different massage heads each designed to target different areas of the body, and is just what you need if a simple stretch isn’t enough to relieve your tight muscles.
£33.96 (was £61.97) from Amazon
13
Amazon
Reap the benefits of standing while you work with this clever desk converter
As well as helping us remain energised and productive throughout the working day, studies have shown that using a standing desk can also significantly reduce back pain, boost your mood, and even help lower blood sugar levels.
£109.99 from Amazon
14
Amazon
Make sure you’re taking a daily multivitamin that’s tailored towards your needs
Beneficial for your brain and body, taking multivitamins should definitely be high up on the list of your health priorities. These Wellwoman ones contain 24 key nutrients that have been designed with a woman’s body in mind – while the Wellman format is great for any guys.
£4 (was £6.64) from Amazon
15
Amazon
Follow this step-by-step guide on using mental toughness to overcome challenges
More practical than your typical self-help book, this guide by bestselling author, Damon Zahariades will provide you with the tools you’ll need if 2023 is all about learning how to deal with adversity, challenges, and pressure, without falling into overwhelm.
£8.99 from Amazon
16
Amazon
Invest in a Fitbit to help you up the amount of steps you do each day
If you’re keen to ensure you’re staying active and healthy by going for more walks this year, then definitely nab yourself this heavily discounted Fitbit. It’ll track your heart rate, step count, distance moved, and calories burned, as well as giving you insights into the quality of your sleep.
£44.99 (was £89.99) from Amazon
