16 Things You’ll Need For Your ‘I’m Getting My Shit Together’ Era

Psst, these are the buys that will help you get yourself sorted

Shopping Writer

The buys that you need if you're serious about getting your shit together.
Mixed Retailers / HuffPost UK
The buys that you need if you're serious about getting your shit together.

I turned 30 this past year and it felt like quite the landmark. It was time to put my chaotic twenties behind me, and move into a new era, one where I could start to feel like an actual grownup.

Part of doing that was taking the time to think how I wanted to run my daily life – answer: more smoothly – and how I’d achieve those ‘successful adulting’ vibes. Because, let’s be honest, at 30 you really do want to be a fully-functioning adult, don’t you (even if you aren’t always going to feel like one)?

Have you reached your ‘getting your shit together’ era, but aren’t quite sure where to start? I’ve rounded up some handy buys to help you on your way.

1
Amazon
A good planner
If you're going to keep your life organised, a good planner really is essential.
2
Amazon
A proper broom
Say goodbye to nylon bristles and opt for a rubber broom instead. For easier – and quicker – cleaning, this broom set is a godsend.
£11.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
An easy-to-use hair styler
I am obsessed with my Shark air styler. It's so quick and easy to use, making it ideal for hectic mornings – plus it doesn't damage my hair.
£449.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
These handy cable protectors
Sick and tired of constantly having to replace damaged chargers? These easy-to-use twist cables will keep your cables working for longer.
£4.59 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A handheld clothes steamer
For ultra easy wrinkle removing from clothes, a handheld steamer will change your life.
£39.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A good hyaluronic acid serum
If you wanna get serious about skincare, you can't go wrong with hyaluronic acid. It hydrates, brightens and plumps skin. I use this one from This Works every day and can highly recommend it.
£33.30 (was £37) at Amazon
7
Beauty Bay
A quality facial cleanser
Face wipes are all well and good but ask and derm and they'll tell you that they don't clean your face properly. Earlier this year, I decided to swap to an in-shower cleansing foam, and boy am I glad I did. This offering from Skin Proud cleans like a total dream, leaving my skin feeling hydrated, soft, and smooth.
£13.95 at Beauty Bay
8
Amazon
A decent vacuum cleaner
For years I put off buying a new vacuum, instead struggling on with my old bog standard one. But, the minute I upgraded to this cordless Shark vac, I was obsessed. It instantly revived my carpets.
£379 (was £479) at Amazon
9
Amazon
A steam mop
Keen to keep on top of your floors? A steam mop will change your life. It makes cleaning so much simpler. And all you need is water – it'll save you time and money. I have this one and it's absolutely fantastic.
£99 (was £149.99) at Amazon
10
Amazon
Your own heated blanket
For keeping cosy at home without over using the heating, a heated blanket is a great buy. This highly rated one from Cosi Home is super simple to operate.
£99.99 at Amazon
11
Cult Beauty
A nicer shower gel
For making early starts more bearable, this zesty shower foam is the one. Treating yourself is adulting, too.
£12.99 at Cult Beauty
12
Glossier
An easy-to-use makeup set
For a simple, quick early morning makeup look, Glossier's starter set – that features brow gel, buildable blush, and mascara – is a great buy.
£38 (was £40) at Amazon
13
Amazon
A multi-cooker that does it all
To make it easier to cook from scratch, this multi-cooker will change your life. Honestly, since I've had mine I've barely used my oven. I use it for everything, from making pasta to cooking a roast – I've even made a loaf in bread in it.
£179 (was £229.99) at Amazon
14
Amazon
A digital picture frame
I don't know about you but every "grown up" (over 30) I know has one of these – they make a great alternative to having pictures stuck to your walls like a student.
£129 (was £149) at Amazon
15
Oliver Bonas
An essential oil diffuser
For making your home smell glorious, an oil diffuser really is a cut above the bog standard plug ins and sprays. And this one from Oliver Bonas has some serious power to it, spreading the scent all over the house. My friends treated me to one for my birthday and I am obsessed.
£45 at Oliver Bonas
16
Amazon
A seriously good coffee machine
Say goodbye to crappy instant coffee and upgrade your morning with a proper coffee machine. This Nespresso pod compatible one from Grind is ultra easy to use and brews some seriously good coffee.
£295 at Amazon
