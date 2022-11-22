Amazon / HuffPost Say goodbye to steamed up, waterlogged windows for good

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

With the weather getting colder, more of us are starting to turn on the heating (yes, we’ve been trying to put it off for as long as we can), but this means a pesky winter problem has returned: condensation forming on windows. Eugh.

Advertisement

Condensation occurs when moist air comes into contact with a surface that’s cold and non-porous, such as a window. Because the air can’t contain the moisture, tiny droplets of water form on the surface and turn into condensation.

It’s a super common problem at this time of year. While it’s easy to write condensation off as a simple annoyance, it is potentially harmful for your home, as well as your health. This is because condensation can lead to mould growth.