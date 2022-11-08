Maurice Rosenfeld / 500px via Getty Images

As the weather gets colder and we finally begin switching the heating on (yes, we’ve been putting it off for as long as possible, too), you may notice something annoying in your home again: condensation forming on your windows.

It’s often a problem this time of year and if you’re anything like us, we’ve been waking up to damp and drippy panes for a few weeks now.

Condensation happens when moist air comes into close proximity with a cold, non-porous surface like a window, wall or mirror. The air isn’t able to hold the moisture, which is why tiny drops of water appear on the smooth surface.

Though it may seem harmless at first, condensation can lead to mould and no one wants that. But if you’re noticing condensation build-up in your home, don’t worry as we have seven simple hacks to help tackle it.

Open the windows

An easy and free solution to your condensation worries: make sure you open regularly. Yes, it’s starting to get cold and you probably want to maintain the warmth in your house but, honestly, releasing some of the warm most air in your home will really help to prevent condensation building up.

Move your plants about

You’ll often situate your houseplants as near to natural light as possible – in other words under the window on on the sill. But plants release moisture into the air, so moving them to different places in your home can help limit those damp windows.

Use your bathroom and kitchen fans

You might not always turn your home fans on, due to the noise, but it’s more important to do so in winter than ever. Your shower, oven or hob can all release a lot of moisture into the air, and this moisture cannot escape from your house easily. Using the kitchen and bathroom fans help reduces the moisture in the air.

Invest in a dehumidifier

If you’re happy to invest a bit more, buy a dehumidifier. You can buy many brands for under £100, but do check the reviews to make sure you’re getting a model that does the job and quietly and efficiently, in terms of energy used.

These machines work to remove water from the air and reduce the humidity. If you manage to buy a good one, it can also improve the air quality inside your home. Some even have built in heaters.

Buy moisture absorbers

Moisture absorbers work like disposable dehumidifiers – and they’re cheaper and more portable in the short term. Usually, they will come as a plastic container that holds crystalised desiccant or another absorbent chemical. The crystals naturally absorb water from the air which causes a chemical reaction that allows the crystals to liquify and drip into the water container.

Get clever with cat litter

Yes, that’s right, cat litter might be able to solve your condensation worries, too. This hack was recently shared on the Facebook group, Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips

As cat litter is designed to absorb cat pee and poo, it’s also able to absorb moisture from the air. Put a few handfuls into a pair of socks (ones you won’t use again!) before tying the top of the socks and placing them on windowsills around the home. Swap the socks monthly to avoid excess dampness.

Sprinkle a little salt

You can even use salt to make a homemade dehumidifier as it’s one of the most affordable and absorbent natural products around and, you’re almost sure to have some in your kitchen already.