14 Easy Ways To Up Your Home Security Now The Nights Are Getting Darker

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
It’s safe to say that tightening up on our home security feels particularly important at this time of year.
Whether you’re apprehensive about leaving your home unmanned over the festive season, keen to keep an eye on any Christmas deliveries left on your doorstep, or simply conscious you often come home when it’s already dark, it pays to be careful.
From hi-tech security systems and smart doorbells to quick and inexpensive lock swaps and sensors, here’s our comprehensive selection of home security must-haves for every kind of space and budget.