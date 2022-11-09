23 Practical But Amazing Items All Renters Can Use To Help Make A House A Home

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
If you live in a rented property, you’ll know just how perilous the whole process of kitting it out can be – one wrong move and goodbye deposit.
While it can feel like it’s almost impossible to put your own spin on your pad, we promise you that with a few smart buys, you can start to make your house a home.
What’s more, the home-making products we’ve selected are easy to pack straight back up and take with you, should you have to move from one property to another.