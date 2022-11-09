Life
23 Practical But Amazing Items All Renters Can Use To Help Make A House A Home

Here's to personalising your space – and getting your security deposit back.

All the best buyers every renter needs

If you live in a rented property, you’ll know just how perilous the whole process of kitting it out can be – one wrong move and goodbye deposit.

While it can feel like it’s almost impossible to put your own spin on your pad, we promise you that with a few smart buys, you can start to make your house a home.

What’s more, the home-making products we’ve selected are easy to pack straight back up and take with you, should you have to move from one property to another.

This hallway runner
This runner is narrow enough to fit in most hallways and corridors, and will protect floors from getting caked in mud.
£19.50 for a 7ft length at Amazon
These removable stickers
Add a pop of colour to any plain white walls thanks to these removable stickers that won’t rip the paint off!
£8.99 for 320 stickers at Amazon
These motion sensor lights
Check out these motion sensor lights that are ideal for dark hallways, so you can make your way to the bathroom at night without waking anyone up. They’re also self adhesive, so you can easily remove them.
£12.99 for a set of three at Amazon
These under-cabinet lights
And if your kitchen cabinets or wardrobes are looking a little dull, these under-cabinet lights are a great way of making adding some statement lighting, as well as helping you to better see what you're chopping.
£14.99 for 120 LEDs at Amazon
This sleek cable tidy
Hate having wires on show? Me too. This box will conceal the look for the cables for a tidier appearance.
£9.99 at Amazon
This plug socket shelf
This plug socket shelf is perfect if there aren’t sockets near a surface to rest your device as it charges.
£6.99 at Amazon
These smart bulbs
Add these smart bulbs to your basket, as the colour changing effects allow you to customise the mood of your space.
£14.14 for a set of two at Amazon
This ultra useful draught excluder
If a room feels impossible to keep warm then shut the breeze between the floor and door out with this adorable draught excluder.
£16.49 at Amazon
This handy caddy
Rental properties don’t always have a lot of available storage, especially if the bathroom is smaller. Check out this caddy that allows you to transport your bits and bobs to the bathroom with ease.
£15.99 at Amazon
These self-adhesive wall organisers
Or how about these self-adhesive wall organisers to fit all of your bottles without them looking cluttered?
£16.99 for a set of three at Amazon
This caddy
And you can also grab this caddy for any cleaning products you buy, as having them all in one place is super helpful.
£7.99 at Amazon
This three-tiered slimline cart
Speaking of storage, this three-tiered cart is slim enough to fit into narrow spaces, and has wheels on so you can move it from place to place. Especially useful if your rented kitchen is short on cupboard space, too.
£18.99 at Amazon
These felt pads that prevent furniture damaging floors
If you’re counting on getting your deposit back, check out these felt pads that you stick on the bottom of your furniture legs to stop the floor from scuffs and scrapes.
£5.99 for 106 pads at Amazon
These picture hanging strips
A lot of rental places have a strict no-drill policy, so to add a personal touch to the space check out these Command picture hanging strips that won’t mark the wall.
£10.00 for a pack of 12 strips at Amazon
This no-drill hook
For heavier items such as towels or coats, this Command hook is a sturdy option.
£10.39 at Amazon
These magic hangers
If you're short on wardrobe space, hanging multiple clothes flat against each other with these magic hangers is a sure way to free some up.
£8.99 for a set of six at Amazon
These silicone gap fillers
I predict you’ll love these silicone gap fillers that will stop crumbs or mess from getting stuck between gaps in your kitchen units.
£6.99 for a set of two at Amazon
These hob protectors
These hob protectors will make it easier for you to quickly clean up any food-related mess when you’re cooking, and means you won’t have to scrub the stovetop clean – especially at the end of a tenancy.
£11.99 for a pack of 12 at Amazon
This over-door rack
If you're constantly hanging a tea towel on door knobs, you really need this over-the-door rack instead.
£7.61 at Amazon
This hanging basket
Make use of the dead space in the upper parts of your cupboards this hanging basket that can be used to store shopping bags, cleaning products, or sponges. It's also available in seven colours.
£6.99 at Amazon
These wire baskets
You can also add more shelf space thanks to these wire baskets, which are great for using under surfaces, shelves, desks or even in the fridge.
£12.99 for a set of two at Amazon
These under-the-bed bags
House any clothes, shoes, or excess items in these under-the-bed bags. They even have a transparent top so you can easily see what's in them.
£12.90 for a set of two
This wall repair paste
If there are any slight scuffs or damage to the walls, this repair kit has everything you need to smooth over the area and have it looking as good as new.
£9.99 at Amazon
