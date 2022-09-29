I’m A Serial Renter. Here’s 15 Ways I Make Every Property Feel Like My Own

Amazon / HuffPost Simple buys that will instantly add personality to any rental property

Time for a confession: I’m a serial renter. I first started renting in my late teens when I headed off to uni, and, a decade later, I am still living the tenant life,

The properties have varied – from a teeny tiny room in a cramped house-share to a pretty decent three bed townhouse with my partner – but the glaring lack of mortgage remains the same.

I’m now living in my eighth rental property and, thankfully, over time, I’ve managed to master the art of personalising each home I’ve moved into.

Admittedly, decorating a space you’re not allowed to make any major changes to (think: drilling holes or painting walls) isn’t exactly easy, but there are still plenty of little things you can do to inject a rental property with personality.

Intrigued? I’ve rounded up all my go-to hacks and buys for making anywhere you rent feel like home.