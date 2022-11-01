I’m A Pet Parent – These Are The 15 Game-Changing Buys I Really Couldn’t Cope Without

Amazon The pet-friendly buys I seriously couldn't live without

As a pet parent to both a rather naughty dog and an extremely adventurous cat, I know that caring for pets isn’t always as simple and straightforward as it might seem.

The reality is that it’s not just about selecting the right pet food and giving them endless snuggles, it’s also thinking about how to create a pet-safe home space, how to prevent boredom and destructive behaviour, and a lot more besides.

Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to test out a heck of a lot of pet products, and what I’ve found is that while there are some that don’t live up to the hype or command their high price tags, there are others that are total game-changers.

With that in mind, I’ve rounded up a selection of buys that, as a pet parent, I really couldn’t cope without.