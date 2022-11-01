Life
I’m A Pet Parent – These Are The 15 Game-Changing Buys I Really Couldn’t Cope Without

From WiFi-controlled food dispensers, to shampoo guaranteed to get rid of that fox poo smell, you'll wonder what you ever did without these.

Shopping Writer

Amazon
As a pet parent to both a rather naughty dog and an extremely adventurous cat, I know that caring for pets isn’t always as simple and straightforward as it might seem.

The reality is that it’s not just about selecting the right pet food and giving them endless snuggles, it’s also thinking about how to create a pet-safe home space, how to prevent boredom and destructive behaviour, and a lot more besides.

Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to test out a heck of a lot of pet products, and what I’ve found is that while there are some that don’t live up to the hype or command their high price tags, there are others that are total game-changers.

With that in mind, I’ve rounded up a selection of buys that, as a pet parent, I really couldn’t cope without.

1
Amazon
This treat dispensing pet camera
For keeping an eye on your pets when you're not there, this treat dispensing camera works wonderfully. I have this and use it day in, day out to keep an eye on my pets while I'm out.
£149 at Amazon
2
Amazon
This enzymatic carpet freshener
Noticed that your carpets smell a little whiffy? This enzymatic cleaner that can be sprinkled onto carpet and vacuumed up is a godsend. It’s pet safe and works like a total dream, leaving your carpets smelling oh so fresh.
£8 at Amazon
3
Amazon
This interactive cat toy
This rechargeable bionic mouse is a total winner for cats who like to hunt. It'll have your fur babies charging around the house, getting all the exercise that they need.
£32.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
This hooded cat litter tray
Instead of having an open litter tray ruining the aesthetic of your home, opt for a hooded one. (Honestly, it makes a huge difference.) This tray design comes with a handy litter catching sifting mat that helps to prevent loose litter ending up all over your floor too.
£28.90 at Amazon
5
Amazon
This easy-to-use pet hair remover
Pet hair gets absolutely everywhere, which is where this fur remover brush comes in handy, whether you're removing shed fur from clothes or furniture.
£13.99 (was £16.99) at Amazon
6
Amazon
This cat litter tray cleaner
If cat litter trays aren't kept clean, the smell can be overwhelming, which is where this eco-friendly, pet-safe cleaning spray comes in. Simply spritz your cat's tray, wipe it out, and voilà, you should be left with a fresh, odourless tray.
£6.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
This instant clear pet deodoriser spray
For keeping those stinky odours at bay, this spray-and-go deodorant is the perfect product for keeping your pets smelling fresh and clear between bath times.
£14.95 at Amazon
8
Amazon
This super handy automatic pet feeder
This automatic pet food feeder that's wi-fi controlled is a total game-changer. It means, if you're going to be out all day, you can set a time that your pet can be fed, ensuring that they're not starving by the time you get home.
£139.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
This quirky cactus cat tower
If you've got cats, a cat tree, like this cute cactus design, is a total must-have. It gives them a safe space to sleep and play, as well as ensuring that any claw scratching is done using the scratching posts, rather than on your furniture.
£39.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
This 2.1 litre pet water fountain
For pets who don't like to drink, a moving water source can be a great way to encourage them to drink more and stay hydrated.
£26.99 (was £29.99) at Amazon
11
Amazon
This pet-friendly seat protector
If your dog malts like crazy, this versatile seat cover will save you chasing after their fur with the hoover. It's waterproof, scratch-proof and washable and is super easy to install and use.
£24.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
This slow feeder dog bowl (that's also earth-friendly)
If, like my pooch, your dog has a habit of eating so fast he chokes, a slow feeder bowl will make life a hell of a lot easier. Made from bamboo fibre and corn starch, and packaged in no plastic packaging and a recyclable box cardboard box, this bowl is a great planet-friendly buy.
£16.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
This deodorising dog shampoo
Got a dog that likes to roll in all the nasty stuff? This deodorising shampoo is a godsend. My dog is a habitual roller and always comes home for walkies smelling like something that died, and this is the only shampoo that actually gets the pong out of his coat.
£12.99 for two at Amazon
14
Amazon
These plant-based pet grooming wipes
For cleaning muddy paws, these unperfumed pet wipes are a must-have. I always keep a pack on hand to prevent grime being tracked through the house.
£8.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
This pet-safe wound spray
Pets seem to constantly get themselves into a mess, with cuts and scrapes all too common. For keeping them clean and preventing infection, this no-wipe antiseptic spray is a godsend.
£10.49 (was £11.98) at Amazon
