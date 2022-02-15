Everything You Need For Your Cat That Never Leaves The House

Amazon We've rounded up house cat essentials.

More cat ‘parents’ than ever before are choosing to keep their fur babies inside, rather than letting them roam outdoors, a recent study revealed.

Almost half of all domestic cats are now kept indoors, with owners citing safety as a primary concern – although that’s not the only reason you might choose to keep your moggie mollycoddled.

Perhaps you live by a busy road or, conversely, in a flat that doesn’t have easy outdoor access. Your cat might be old, have a medical condition that leaves then vulnerable, or might simply be a breed that’s better suited to the indoor life Certain breeds, like Ragdolls, tend to live as house cats because of how docile they are (and their habit of sitting in the middle of roads if let out the front door).

Knowing how to keep a house cat happy is important, as the RSPCA is quick to remind us. And being a house cat owner myself, I’ve experienced this firsthand.

So, to ensure your indoor cat has plenty to keep them occupied – from lots of interactive toys to the most comfortable bed for those essential cat naps – we’ve put together a useful best buys guide.