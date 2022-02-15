Life

Everything You Need For Your Cat That Never Leaves The House

From non-whiffy cat litter to giant 'hamster' wheels for your house cat. Yes, really.

We've rounded up house cat essentials.
More cat ‘parents’ than ever before are choosing to keep their fur babies inside, rather than letting them roam outdoors, a recent study revealed.

Almost half of all domestic cats are now kept indoors, with owners citing safety as a primary concern – although that’s not the only reason you might choose to keep your moggie mollycoddled.

Perhaps you live by a busy road or, conversely, in a flat that doesn’t have easy outdoor access. Your cat might be old, have a medical condition that leaves then vulnerable, or might simply be a breed that’s better suited to the indoor life Certain breeds, like Ragdolls, tend to live as house cats because of how docile they are (and their habit of sitting in the middle of roads if let out the front door).

Knowing how to keep a house cat happy is important, as the RSPCA is quick to remind us. And being a house cat owner myself, I’ve experienced this firsthand.

So, to ensure your indoor cat has plenty to keep them occupied – from lots of interactive toys to the most comfortable bed for those essential cat naps – we’ve put together a useful best buys guide.

This radiator bed of dreams
Got a cat that loves relaxing by the radiator? Treat them to this cosy radiator bed. (We promise, they'll love it.)
Get FurDreams Cat Radiator Bed for £13.49
A super smart cat litter tray
Designed to prevent mess and odour, this tray has two entry points and one exit, leading your cat out on a sieve top that removes excess litter from their paws. The built-in scoop and easy-to-remove tray make clearing simpler.
Get Pawsayes Cat Litter Tray for £39.99
A non-whiffy cat litter
For a cat litter that masks odours super effectively, I'd recommend this silicone litter, which absorbs liquid, inhibits bacteria and is anti-dust, unscented and biodegradable for less mess from their mess.
Get Nobleza Silica Diamond Gel Cat Litter for £12.99
This cute interactive toy
Keep your cat's mind active with this rechargeable rotating cat toy and laser. My cat has one of these and could play with it for hours.
Get the Dreamon 2-in-1 Interactive Cat Toy for £24.89
This clever cat bowl set
This non-slip dual cat bowl features a 15-degree adjustable tilt to make eating and drinking more comfortable for your cat, while also protecting their spine, as well as an automatic fresh water supply for them to sip at.
Get the Marchul Cat Bowl set for £14.99 (was £16.99)
Cat food in bulk
A whisper to the wise: instead of lugging cat food back from the supermarket, you can bulk buy online and save big while you do. Amazon's cat food selection is huge and this Whiskas multipack is currently 33% off.
Get Whiskas Mixed Selection Casserole Pouches for £16.96 (was £25.36)
A sofa-saving scratch mat
Just like outdoor cats, indoor cats need somewhere to sharpen their claws. Save your furniture and opt to use a scratch mat like this one.
Get Pettom Sisal Mat for £14.79
A classic wooden cat tree
Give your cat the perfect place to relax and sleep, with a dedicated cat tree just for them. This design features four platforms for your cat to use and enjoy – the multiple platforms are perfect for playtime – or multiple moggies, too.
Get the Umi Modern Wood Cat Tree for £84.99
This extremely life-like fish toy
These kind of toys are a fantastic source of stimulation for 'hunter instinct' cats. Charge it up (using the USB) and watch as the motion sensor fish interacts with your puss, mimicking flapping fish movements and leaving your cat captivated.
Get the Nepfaivy Floppy Fish Cat Toy for £9.99 (was £10.99)
A super smart pet feeder
Featuring a digital timer for meal scheduling, this automatic pet feeder is ideal if you’re out of the house a lot and don’t want to worry about your cat going hungry. It can store three meals and, thanks to the rechargeable ice-pack fitted in the bottom of the feeder, keeps wet food fresh for up to 24 hours.
Get Cat Mate C300 Automatic Pet Feeder for £36.95
This cat harness and lead (yes, really)
Want to give your indoor cat a taste of the outside world in a safe and secure way? Take them out for daily walks on this secure harness and lead. (Just make sure that they're up to date with all their vaccinations before you do).
Get Rabbitgoo Escape-Proof Cat Kitten Harness with Leash for £13.99
A laser toy with inbuilt timer
This interactive cat laser tool has a number of different settings and play patterns, ideal for house cats needing a little daily exercise. Designed with busy owners in mind, the button treats your cat to 15-minutes of laser play, before it automatically cuts out.
Get PetSafe Stimulating Exercise Laser Cat Toy for £24.44
Organic cat-safe grass
Perfect for cats who like to graze. The Blue Cross reports that studies suggest grass can aid cats digestive health. For cats that don't leave the house, dotting some cat grass plants around the house could be worth a go.
Get the Purr Paw Organic Cat Grass Plants for £9.90
This quirky cat water fountain
Cats – like most animals – prefer drinking fresh running water (hence why your cat may lick taps), which is where this clever cat water fountain comes in. Treat your puss to a botanical-inspired drinking station.
Get the Catit Original Flower Fountain for £23.91 (was £25)
A giant cat wheel
For ensuring that your house cat gets all the exercise they need, this ‘giant hamster wheel’ is worth a spin. With a double supported base, the wheel is suitable for cats weighing up to 10kg, so accessible even for larger breeds.
Get the Cat Exercise Wheel for £209.99 (was £219.99)
A cat-friendly play circuit
Designed to take chasing balls up a notch while also preventing the inevitable 'ball rolling under the sofa' scenario. Simply pop a ball inside the circuit (which has perfectly-sized paw holes for patting) and watch your cat play chase. Mine loves it!
Get Catit Senses Super Circuit for £13 (was £18)
This very cool 'Catio'
Want to give your cat a safe outdoor space and some fresh air? This 'catio' frame offers a safe outdoor pen for your furry friend to enjoy.
Get the 4Wire Catio for £675
