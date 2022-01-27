Life

25 Bulky Home Buys To Nab Now On Amazon Subscribe And Save

Because lugging your shopping home is so pre-pandemic (and you'll save yourself pounds, too).

Why struggle with big, bulky and heavy items at the supermarket when you can have them delivered straight to your door – and often for so much less?

If you’ve not yet twigged on to it, Amazon’s super easy Subscribe and Save function can mean a lot of savings for those chunky, everyday essentials.

You can sign up to repeat orders on everything from loo roll to coffee to nappies – and that’s just scratching the surface. Plus you get peace of mind knowing there are more supplies on their way before you run out of the last lot.

Here are 25 boring but brilliant save and subscribe items your arms will thank you for later. Trust us.

1
Perk up, caffeine's on the way
Amazon
Nescafé Gold Latté Instant Coffee Tin 1Kg.

Get this tin for £20.89 (one-off £21.99)
2
Because we always need more loo roll
Amazon
Andrex Gentle Clean toilet rolls, dermatologically tested.

Get 45 rolls for £18.98 (one-off £21.09)
3
Never without nappies
Amazon
Jumbo pack of Pampers nappies size (other sizes available).

Get 168 nappies for £18.33 (one-off £19.29)
4
Swapping nasty whiffs for cotton fresh
Amazon
Dettol Antibacterial Laundry Cleanser Additive in Fresh Cotton.

Get this 4-pack for £17.10 (one-off 14.80)
5
Everyone's favourite pasta shape
Amazon
Fancy 6kg of Barilla Fusilli Pasta? You'll never have empty shelves.

Get this 12-pack for £17.10 (one-off £18.00)
6
Make every shower count
Amazon
Save 42% on this multipack of Original Source Coconut & Shea Butter Shower Gel.

Get this 6 x 500ml pack for £9.98 (RRP £18)
7
Keeping your dog happy
Amazon
Pedigree Dog Pouches Mixed Selection in Gravy 84 x 100g.

Get this box for £19.84 (RRP £24.60)
8
Cat food for your kitty
Amazon
A box of Felix mixed selection cat food in jelly.

Get 120 pouches for £30.36 (RRP £37)
9
Reams and reams and reams
Amazon
For those who still have a printer, Amazon Basics Copy Printer Paper in A4.

Get 2,500 sheets for £18.53 (one-off £19.50)
10
Handwashing more than ever
Amazon
Each pouch in this Carex Handwash Refill Pack is a litre.

Get this three pack for £8.55 (RRP £11.37)
11
Kitchen Towel To Mop Up All Those Spills
Amazon
Regina Blitz household towel with 560 super-sized, triple-layered sheets.

Get 8 rolls for £10.76 (one-off £11.96)
12
Way to keep hydrated
Amazon
Box of 500ml bottles of Fiji Natural Artesian Water.

Get 24 bottles for £19.70 (RRP £23.50)
13
Nappy bin, happy baby
Amazon
Tommee Tippee Twist and Click Antibacterial Nappy Bin Refill Cassettes.

Get 12 refills for £49.49 (RRP £62.99)
14
Wipes for all the surfaces
Amazon
Dettol Antibacterial Cleaning Surface Wipes – each pack contains 110 wipes.

Get this three-pack for £8.12 (RRP £9)
15
Giving your wings
Amazon
A crate of original Red Bull Energy Drink 250ml cans.

Get 24 cans for £22.05 (one-off 24.50)
16
When the washing piles up
Amazon
Fairy Non-Bio Washing Liquid and Laundry Detergent Gel (144 washes)

Get this 6-pack for £22.80 (one-off £24.00)
17
Do the double on your hair
Amazon
Catwalk by Tigi Oatmeal & Honey Nourish Shampoo and Conditioner

Get this 750ml duo for £15.30 (RRP £33.95)
18
Keep your hand gel posh
Amazon
Baylis & Harding Vegan-Friendly Hand Gel.

Get this 6-pack for £21.75 (RRP £27.00)
19
For your furry friend
Amazon
Box of Lifelong Complete Dog Food pouches (beef an veg, chicken and veg, poultry and lamb, beef and chicken – all in gravy).

Get this 24-pack for £7.59 (one-off £7.99)
20
Keep the water wipes coming
Amazon
WaterWipes Sensitive Biodegradable Unscented Newborn Baby Wipes (99.9% water).

Get 540 Wet Wipes for £16.19 (one-off £17.99)
21
Poop it, bag it, bin it
Amazon
Earth Rated extra thick, leak-proof and lavender-scented dog poo bags.

Get 270 bags for £9.45 (one-off £9.95)
22
Not so beardy weirdy
Amazon
Beard Balm kit, including shampoo, scissors, balm, brush and oil.

Get this for £12.99 (RRP £17.99)
23
For knocks and scrapes
Amazon
General Medi Disposable Instant Cool Packs (for pain relief, swelling, inflammation, sprains, strained muscles and toothache).

Get 25 cold packs for £16.95 (RRP £29.99)
24
We drink wine
Amazon
A case of McGuigan Black Label Merlot.

Get six bottles for £29.70 (RRP £42.99)
25
Pinot Grigio time
Amazon
A case of Lindeman's Pinot Grigio White Wine Case from South Eastern Australia.

Get six bottles for £37.05 (RRP £39)
