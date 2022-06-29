Aldi Is Selling Doggy Ice Cream. Here's What My Pooch Made Of It

Beth Mahoney Ice, ice, doggy: Aldi's dog-friendly ice cream goes down a treat.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

It’s one of the hottest days of the year so far, and Monty – my seven-year-old Springer Jack – is lucky enough to be trying out Aldi’s new ice cream for dogs.

Advertisement

I know, right? He must be a very good boy to get a treat like this. And he is! He plays gently with his cat brother (and only sits on him sometimes), tries to restrain himself from eating the mail (even though it tastes so good), and hardly ever begs for food unless it’s steak – but, I mean, who can resist steak?

It’s safe to say that Aldi, the first UK supermarket to stock dog ice cream, have impressed once again with their new line. I recently purchased a single pot of dog ice cream at a bougie local coffee shop for £3 – whereas Aldi’s Beachdene’s Eco ice cream pack gets you four pots for just £2.99.

This 100% plant-based dessert comes in two flavours, Pea and Vanilla and Apple and Carrot, and is made with a dog-safe coconut base. The four-pack contains two of each flavour and the packaging is simple and effective.

Each pot is filled generously with the canine ice cream, which is artfully dotted with diced vegetables. Ok, so veggie flavoured ice cream might not be our idea of a summer refreshment, but for dogs, it’s the perfect chilled treat.

Advertisement

So, does my dog actually like it?

Beth Mahoney Monty testing out Aldi's new dog ice cream flavours

When I peel off the lid from the Pea and Vanilla ice cream, I notice how much it smells like a normal vanilla soft scoop. So much so, I’m tempted to have a try myself – however, I refrain and pop the pot on the floor for my dog to sniff at.

For a normally fussy eater, Monty seems rather excited by the offering. He slips his tongue into the pot and has a lick. Initially taken aback by how cold the contents are, he retreats slightly before diving back in and devouring the rest.

Once he’s finished his first pot, I let him have a lick of the Apple and Carrot. This one doesn’t smell quite as sweet as the Pea and Vanilla, but his quick licking (and attemps to eat the entire dessert in one) suggests he’s just as fond of it.

What’s the verdict?

Both Monty and I are super impressed with Aldi’s dog-friendly ice cream. It gives him a sweet treat he wouldn’t normally be allowed and helps to keep him cool on what is an exceedingly hot day.

Advertisement

I’ll definitely be keeping a stock of these handy pots in my freezer this summer, ready to cool Monty down on a scorcher.

Get the ice cream from Aldi

Beth Mahoney Aldi Doggy Ice Cream

You can pick up a pack of these dog-friendly ice creams in store from Aldi for £2.99.

Plus, three more doggy ices to try