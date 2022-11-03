Life
Budget As Tiny As Your Space? You Need These Cheap 25 Home Buys In Your Life

Anything that can hang on the back of a door or on the wall is a *must*.

Ultra low cost home buys that are perfect for compact spaces
While we all dream of living in large sprawling houses with endless storage, the reality for many of us is rather more compact homes, not to mention an ultra tight budget. Living in a smaller home and on a smaller budget can make updating your space feel a little tricky to achieve, can’t it?

The good news is that there are a loads of low-cost home buys designed with smaller spaces in mind – and many of them highly rated by reviewers. So, even if both your home and budget are tiny, you can still create a perfect pad for you.

Intrigued? We’ve rounded up all the best low-cost buys that work wonderfully in even the smallest of spaces.

1
Amazon
This floating bookcase
If you own as many books as I do, then this floating bookshelf is an alternative to a bookcase that would take up *way* too much floor space.
£9.79 at Amazon
2
Amazon
These wooden floating shelves
And these wooden floating shelves are ideal for housing any home accessories that usually clutter surfaces.
£12.71 for a 30cm size at Amazon
3
Amazon
This handy bathroom storage cabinet
Store your toilet rolls in this narrow cabinet that even has shelf space.
£24.00 at Amazon
4
Amazon
This floating shelf organiser
Check out this floating shelf organiser that can store your phone or glasses if you don't have room for a bedside table.
£10.49 at Amazon
5
Amazon
This mini griddle
This small griddle will cook meat, make toasties, and much more without taking up a lot of space!
£18 at Amazon
6
Amazon
This versatile storage rack
Organise bulky pot lids with this adjustable storage rack.
£8.49 at Amazon
7
Amazon
This storage box
Not only does this box ottoman look good, it has a secret storage compartment inside!
£15.99 – it's available in six colours - at Amazon
8
Amazon
This three-tier corner shelf
You can use this three-tier corner shelf to stack plates and bowls neatly without them taking up all of your cupboard space.
£9.90 at Amazon
9
Amazon
This toothbrush holder
This adorable toothbrush holder will keep your sink clutter free!
£3.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
This chic hanging plant shelf
If your plants like a lot of sunlight but you don't have space on your windowsill, this hanging three-tier shelf is ideal for displaying them.
£14.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
This space-saving over-the-door airer
If a traditional clothes airer is too large, this over-the-door one is a great alternative.
£9.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
This wall-mounted toilet roll holder
If your space is even smaller, this wall-mounted toilet roll holder won't take up any floor space!
£6.59 at Amazon
13
Amazon
These space-saving hangers
Speaking of clothes, these hangers have room for six hooks so you'll save space in your wardrobe!
£8.99 for a set of six at Amazon
14
Amazon
This sleek wine glass storage
Hang your wine glasses onto these display racks so they don't take up valuable cupboard space.
£8.99 for a pack of two at Amazon
15
Amazon
These magnetic jars (that are perfect for organising your spices)
Organise your herbs and spices with these magnetic jars that can be attached to your fridge.
£9.99 for a set of six at Amazon
16
Amazon
This over-the-door caddy
Keep your kitchen sponges and washing-up liquid in this over-the-door holder.
£6.99 – it's available in 12 colours - at Amazon
17
Amazon
This chrome caddy
Or perhaps this chrome option suits your kitchen more.
£7.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
This under-cabinet kitchen roll holder
If you don't have a lot of countertop space, this under-the-cabinet kitchen roll holder is a must-have.
£7.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
These adjustable storage shelves
In smaller spaces, under-the-sink storage is super useful, hence why this unit with adjustable shelves is sure to come in handy.
£13.33 at Amazon
20
Amazon
This tea bag caddy
Discard those bulky boxes that store your tea bags, and house them in this organiser that will hold up to 100 tea bags!
£15.11 at Amazon
21
Amazon
This easy-to-use bathroom organiser
This suction-cup organiser can store any bath toys or sponges, allowing them to dry out between uses.
£7.00 at Amazon
22
Amazon
This useful mop and broom holder
You can even hang your mops and brooms onto the wall with this secure holder. It also has hooks for extra storage options.
£11.99 at Amazon
23
Amazon
This handy drying rack
This dish drying rack can be rolled up after use, but can also be used as a trivet, or a colander to wash your fruit and veg.
£7.99 at Amazon
24
Amazon
These super handy under-shelf drawers
If some food items in your fridge come in bulky packaging, store them in these under-the-shelf drawers instead.
£9.95 for a set of two at Amazon
25
Amazon
This wheeled trolley
This narrow trolley has multiple shelves for storage, and can be wheeled around to move out of the way when needed.
£15.19 at Amazon
