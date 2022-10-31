Life
These 28 Super Cheap Amazon Buys Are Here To Save Your Week From Life's Little Annoyances

Inexpensive and useful? Count me in.

Monday has rolled around once again and you’re wondering how this week will play out. If you’ve been feeling a little overwhelmed and stressed out recently, you might be thinking about how you can reduce your stress and make life a little easier to manage.

From cooking and cleaning to staying organised and managing day-to-day life, there’s a lot to juggle – that’s where these smart, simple buys come in.

To help get your week off to a great start, we’ve rounded up a selection of low-cost Amazon buys that are sure to rid your life of those everyday annoyances...

1
Amazon
This super handy hob cleaning tool
Keep your hop looking fresh thanks to this Minky scraper. It easily removes burnt-on food and dirt.
£3.89 at Amazon
2
Amazon
These game-changing oven rack protectors
I never knew that these oven rack protectors existed! They claim to help prevent burns on hands and forearms while you're reaching into the oven.
£4.79 for two at Amazon
3
Amazon
Speaking of your oven...
Speaking of your oven, these grease cooker hood filters are ideal for that area you always forget to clean! They can be cut to size, and help to prevent odours.
£5.89 for two at Amazon
4
Amazon
These useful jar scrapers
These clever lil' jar scrapers will help you get every last drop from your fave products.
£4.49 for three at Amazon
5
Amazon
This bottle cleaning brush
Cleaning bottles can be a pain, but it's about to get easier thanks to this long-handled bottle cleaning brush.
£2.61 at Amazon
6
Amazon
This super handy stain remover
Nab this Elbow Grease stain remover bar for getting stubborn stains out of your fave clothes.
£1.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
This super handy back scratcher
This extendable back scratcher is here to reach that annoying itch.
£2.08 at Amazon
8
Amazon
This super handy electric mug warmer
If you never manage to finish a hot drink, then this electric mug warmer helps to keep your cuppa toasty.
£13.70 at Amazon
9
Amazon
These incredible hangers (that'll save you loads of space)
And to finally organise your floordrobe, there's these 'magic' space-saving hangers.
£7.49 for ten pieces at Amazon
10
Amazon
This hot tray remover stick (FYI, it's a game-changer)
This oven rack push-pull stick helps you to remove baking trays without getting your hands super close to the oven.
£10.91 at Amazon
11
Amazon
This handy plate for re-heating meals
This useful microwave plate comes with a removable steaming tray, making it ideal for heating up leftovers.
£5.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
These easy-to-use scourers
This highly-rated set of six scourers also comes with a reusable handle to give an effective grip.
£5.95 for six at Amazon
13
Amazon
This ultra deep cleaning brush
And for those hard to clean areas in your home, Amazon customers rate this OXO Good Grips deep clean brush set.
£7.99 for two at Amazon
14
Amazon
This antibacterial wipe-free spray
This Zoflora disinfectant mist can be used on both hard and soft surfaces, making cleaning way easier!
£2.50 for 300ml at Amazon
15
Amazon
This game-changing grout pen
And for your grout, there's this easy-to-use reviver pen that's mould-resistant and gives your grouting a new lease of life!
£4.49 at Amazon
16
Amazon
These mini deodorisers that are super versatile
These little shoe deodorisers are ideal for gym bags, lockers, and trainers.
£4.90 for two at Amazon
17
Amazon
This pretty set of mixing bowls
Meanwhile, these nesting mixing bowls make storing your kitchenware tidily super easy.
£9.99 for six pieces at Amazon
18
Amazon
This bedside organiser
This bed organiser will help you to keep your most reached-for items close by.
£8.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
These heel savers
If your new boots have been doing you dirty, then these silicone gel heel cups are here to help.
£5.99 for two pairs at Amazon
20
Amazon
These lip exfoliating brushes
If the colder weather has left you with flaky lips, then these silicone lip exfoliator brushes might be just the thing you need.
£2.66 for two at Amazon
21
Amazon
This tube squeezer
Get the most out of your toothpaste and tubes by nabbing these squeezers.
£5.29 for three at Amazon
22
Amazon
These mini refillable perfume spritzers (that are perfect for travel)
Carry your fave perfume in your bag without taking up too much space by snapping up these mini refillable atomiser bottles.
£3.99 for two at Amazon
23
Amazon
This grime busting cleaning go-to
This earphone cleaning pen is ideal for getting rid of grime.
£3.99 at Amazon
24
Amazon
This dehumidifier baggy
Car owners, this reusable dehumidifier bag helps to absorb moisture and condensation.
£6.99 at Amazon
25
Amazon
This heatable sloth plushie
This lil' lavender-scented sloth can be popped in the microwave as an alternative to a hot water bottle.
£13.33. at Amazon
26
Amazon
This fabric comb
Get your knits in tip-top condition by snapping up this ultra cheap fabric and sweater comb.
£1.88 at Amazon
27
Amazon
This deep cleaner for your dishwasher
If your dishwasher could do with some TLC, then this Dr. Beckmann deep cleaner is here to help.
£2.30 for one at Amazon
28
Amazon
This carpet refresher spray
For carpets that need tackling, there's this carpet refresher foam that eliminates odours without the need for vacuuming.
£2.69 for 300ml at Amazon
