17 Money-Saving Hacks To Make The Clothes You Already Own Last Longer

Amazon / HuffPost Reviving old, worn, stained clothes and shoes is so much simpler that you'd think

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

After I complimented a friend on her gorgeous “new” coat recently, she told me she’d actually purchased it from a pre-loved store and that she always either buys second-hand or finds ways to revive and re-purpose her old clothes.

Advertisement

When a few of my other friends piped up that they do the same, it became clear that more and more of us are trying to spend less on our wardrobes – and make what we have go further.

Admittedly, most of us are feeling the pinch right now which, coupled with a creeping feeling that we need to be more earth-conscious, is why a lot of us seem to be hanging on to clothes and shoes for longer.

Of course, it’s all well and good attempting to make your go-to skinnies last an extra year or your favourite trainers stay sparkling white for longer but no matter how well you look after them, after a while they do tend to look a little worse for wear (think: faded jeans, grubby kicks, and bobbly jumpers).

Advertisement