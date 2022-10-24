Life
16 Hibernating Home Buys To Calm Your Space, Not Clutter It Up

Plus, they're all actually useful and worth the cash.

Everything your home needs before you settle in for winter hibernation
Everything your home needs before you settle in for winter hibernation

With the winter months approaching, it’s safe to say that my home is in need of a bit of a seasonal refresh. But I definitely don’t have the space for any more clutter in my compact home!

From faux fur rugs and cosy teddy blankets, to Himalayan salt candle holders and rustic incense burners, here are some of the Autumnal home essentials that I’ve got my eye on for the cosy months ahead.

1
Amazon
This bestselling mirror is super cute but also compact
I don't have a lot of space in my bedroom for a mirror, so I adore this frameless one that fits perfectly on top of my drawers without looking too bulky!
£9.99 from Amazon
2
Amazon
This faux fur rug will instantly warm up your floors
Gorgeous whether you lay it on the floor or use it to decorate a chair, this small faux wont feel at like it's getting in the way. It comes in black, grey, and white, as well as three different sizes.
£13.69 from Amazon
3
Amazon
Check out this teddy fleece blanket that you can snuggle up with on chillier days.
It comes in nine different colours, but for the perfect Autumnal vibe, I'd go for latte or cream. This price is for the double size, and it's also available in single and king.
£9.99 from Amazon
4
Amazon
Store blankets and throws in this fluffy foldaway ottoman
Suitable for use as both a storage space and a foot stool, this gorgeous faux fur shaggy ottoman feels bang on-trend for the winter months. I love the blush pink colour, but it also comes in grey and white.
£16.95 from Amazon
5
Amazon
Decorate your walls with these warm white fairy light clips
Is there anything cosier than these LED fairy lights that are designed to clip your favourite pictures onto? They are battery-powered, and look great when used to display polaroids.
£7.99 from Amazon
6
Amazon
Create a cosy atmosphere for those wintry evenings at home
This mini diffuser changes colour, so you can create a relaxing ambience while it distributes a fine mist of your chosen essential oil scent.
£25.99 from Amazon
7
Amazon
Install a radiator shelf to warm up your room
This radiator shelf will not only direct heat back into the room, but it's also great for more storage as long as you don't place anything flammable on it. Plus, the specially designed brackets make it super easy to fit.
£16.99 from Amazon
8
Amazon
Or use a portable fan heater instead
Another little addition for keeping your home warm is this portable fan heater. It's the ideal size to take between rooms, and has two power settings to optimise energy consumption.
£60 from Amazon
9
Amazon
Get cosy on these darker nights with this 3D moon lamp
With the nights drawing in, there's no better season for embracing celestial vibes than Autumn. So this bestselling moon lamp is going in my basket ASAP. It comes in four different sizes, and has two different colour settings.
£16.99 from Amazon
10
Amazon
And go one step further by hanging this moon phase garland
This moon phase garland can be attached to your wall, gives off a gorgeous glint, and is dainty enough that it wont make the room look closed in or cluttered.
£9.99 from Amazon
11
Amazon
Feel like you're snuggled up by the fire with this lamp
There's nothing quite like a roaring fireplace to make you feel like winter has arrived! But if (like me), your landlord didn't think to fit your pad with one, then this LED fireplace lamp is probably the next best thing.
£9.99 from Amazon
12
Amazon
And use books as decor to complete the cosy country house vibe
If you don't have the space for a bookcase, this floating shelf is designed to house your books, so you can have your own cosy library. It's also ideal if you don't have a lot of surface space!
£12.45 from Amazon
13
Amazon
Create a comfortable corner with some floor cushions
Even if you don't have space for a snuggly chair in your bedroom, you can still create a cosy nook with a plump floor pillow. This one comes in fifteen different colours, and two different sizes.
£17.95 from Amazon
14
Amazon
Light tea lights and display them in this pair of elegant holders
Made from authentic Himalayan crystal rock salt, there's something so gorgeous and ethereal about these candle holders. Plus, they're all hand carved, so each holder looks unique.
£9.95 from Amazon
15
Amazon
Or try these Himalayan salt fairy lights, instead
But if you really don't have enough surface space - or you've got a landlord who's not too keen on candles — then these fairy lights are a great alternative. They are battery powered, and give off a gorgeous warm pink glow.
£7.99 from Amazon
16
Amazon
This beehive incense burner will bring woodland vibes to your abode
Crafted from sustainable acacia wood, this incense burner feels perfect for the Autumn months. As well as the burner itself, it also comes with twenty incense cones.
£22.99 from Amazon
