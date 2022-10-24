16 Hibernating Home Buys To Calm Your Space, Not Clutter It Up

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
With the winter months approaching, it’s safe to say that my home is in need of a bit of a seasonal refresh. But I definitely don’t have the space for any more clutter in my compact home!
From faux fur rugs and cosy teddy blankets, to Himalayan salt candle holders and rustic incense burners, here are some of the Autumnal home essentials that I’ve got my eye on for the cosy months ahead.
1
This bestselling mirror is super cute but also compact
2
This faux fur rug will instantly warm up your floors
3
Check out this teddy fleece blanket that you can snuggle up with on chillier days.
4
Store blankets and throws in this fluffy foldaway ottoman
5
Decorate your walls with these warm white fairy light clips
6
Create a cosy atmosphere for those wintry evenings at home
7
Install a radiator shelf to warm up your room
8
Or use a portable fan heater instead
9
Get cosy on these darker nights with this 3D moon lamp
10
And go one step further by hanging this moon phase garland
11
Feel like you're snuggled up by the fire with this lamp
12
And use books as decor to complete the cosy country house vibe
13
Create a comfortable corner with some floor cushions
14
Light tea lights and display them in this pair of elegant holders
15
Or try these Himalayan salt fairy lights, instead
16
This beehive incense burner will bring woodland vibes to your abode