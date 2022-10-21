Life
shoppingThe BrightsideHome and GardenHalloween

27 Halloween Buys You'll Love If Spooky Season Is Your Personality

The best halloween buys that are super spooky – but make it cute.

All the spooky buys you need in your life this Halloween
Amazon / HuffPost
All the spooky buys you need in your life this Halloween

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

It’s officially spooky season, which means that now is the time to let your inner Halloween buff break free, don a scary mask, and get into the spooky spirit.

If you’re feeling inspired from all those glorious Halloween-ready homes splashed across TikTok and Insta right now, you might be wondering how you can bring a little spookiness into your home.

Pumpkin carving is all well and good but it’s not enough (on its own) to create that spooktacular Halloween vibe – your home probably needs a few additional touches.

Panic not, because when it comes to Halloween’ing up your home, we’ve got you covered.

1
Amazon
This spooky wax melter
It's never too much when it comes to spooky season, so I will be adding this hanging cauldron wax burner to my basket!
£14.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
This string of 40 autumnal LEDs
These maple leaf fairy lights just *scream* cosy.
£7.97 at Amazon
3
Amazon
This delicate string of 20 LED leaf lights
If you prefer a more neutral look, these gold maple leaf lights are a good alternative.
£13.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
This plush pumpkin cushion
I hope you love this plush pumpkin cushion as much as I do. This 20cm sized plushie is available in eight colours.
£7.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
This autumnal wreath
Who said wreaths could only appear at Christmas? This autumnal one will certainly make your front door stand out.
£23.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
This cute autumnal hanging heart
Or how about this more minimal "hello autumn" hanging decoration?
£3.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
This super cosy fleece throw
As it gets colder, I will be snuggling up with this sherpa fleece blanket.
£25.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
This illustrated pumpkin blanket
Or check out this super cosy pumpkin throw instead.
£13.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
This quirky welcome mat
Give any visitors a warm welcome with this gnome welcome mat!
£18.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
This delicately spiced autumn candle
Get your whole home smelling autumnal with Yankee Candle's pumpkin chai latte scent.
£14.90 at Amazon
11
Amazon
This wonderfully welcoming cinnamon candle
This cinnamon stick candle is just as warming, and smells absolutely divine.
£20.99
12
Amazon
This quirky enamel mug
If autumn is your cottage-core moment, I predict you'll love this mushroom mug!
£3.36 at Amazon
13
Amazon
This seriously sweet toadstall mug
You may have seen this mug with a lid on your TikTok FYP, so grab it while you can!
£14.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
This spooky cauldron-shaped mug
This witches brew mug is a favourite of mine every autumn, and this year is no exception.
£8.69 at Amazon
15
Amazon
This pretty pumpkin mug (that comes with a lid)
I promise this is the last mug, but I couldn't continue without showing you this adorable pumpkin one!
£6.80 at Amazonn
16
Amazon
This burnt orange hanging pot that perfectly fits the autumnal vibe
Even your plants can have an autumnal makeover with this hanging terracotta planter.
£10.77 at Amazon
17
Amazon
This simplistic ombre vase
Why not treat yourself to the matching vase too?
£7.70 at Amazon
18
Amazon
This spooktacular reviersible bedding set
Add this reversible double duvet set to your basket, ready for those cosy movie nights!
£22.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
This double quilted throw (and matching pillow cases)
If you'd prefer something a little less Halloween (firstly, how dare you), and secondly, this quilted bedspread is ideal.
£28.95 at Amazon
20
Amazon
These chic tea light holders
I'm almost certain that these copper hanging tea light holders were designed with autumn in mind.
£15.99 at Amazon
21
Amazon
This delicately spiced pumpkin hand wash
Even washing your hands can be a seasonal affair with this pumpkin latte hand soap.
£7.99 for three 500ml bottles at Amazon
22
Amazon
These cute mini pumpkin decorations
These little foam pumpkins are a great way of decorating your home throughout the season instead of just at Halloween.
£13.99 for a set of 12 at Amazon
23
Amazon
These leaf-shaped serving dishes
I hope we can all agree that autumn equals leaves, which is why these leaf-shaped sauce dishes are perfect.
£9.99 for four at Amazon
24
Amazon
This string of 50 LED toadstool lights
Okay, but how cute are these mushroom fairy lights?
£11.99 at Amazon
25
Amazon
These autumnal window stickers
Check out these charming stickers for your windows!
£5.99 at Amazon
26
Amazon
This simplistic autumn garland that will work in any space
If you're hosting any dinner parties, this burlap garland is a must-have decoration!
£5.89 at Amazon
27
Amazon
These wonderfully bright, bold stems
Add a pop of colour to your home with these artificial leaves.
£9.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage
Suggest a correction