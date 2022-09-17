We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
If you’ve got some outdoor space, then you can probably relate to spending the summer months lounging on garden furniture, hosting afternoon barbecues, and dining al fresco as much as possible.
But that doesn’t have to mean hanging out in the garden needs to completely stop as soon as September rolls around, and temperatures start to drop.
Despite the darker evenings — and higher possibility of rain — it’s totally possible to adapt to the weather, and curate a warm and cosy outdoor space that you can continue to enjoy throughout the winter months. Here’s how.