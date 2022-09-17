Life

14 Brilliant Ways To Get Your Garden Autumn Ready So You Can Still Hang Out In It

Turn your outdoor space into a cosy nook that’s fit for the coming cooler months

Bring the cosy and comfortable vibes to your garden this Autumn
Bring the cosy and comfortable vibes to your garden this Autumn

If you’ve got some outdoor space, then you can probably relate to spending the summer months lounging on garden furniture, hosting afternoon barbecues, and dining al fresco as much as possible.

But that doesn’t have to mean hanging out in the garden needs to completely stop as soon as September rolls around, and temperatures start to drop.

Despite the darker evenings — and higher possibility of rain — it’s totally possible to adapt to the weather, and curate a warm and cosy outdoor space that you can continue to enjoy throughout the winter months. Here’s how.

1
John Lewis & Partners
Make this statement LED lantern your outdoor table’s centrepiece
Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this clever tabletop LED lantern has seven different colour settings, and will give off a gorgeous yet subtle glow. Best of all, once charged using the USB cable, it’ll last up to eight hours.
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £60
2
Amazon
Quickly collect and clear away any fallen Autumn leaves
Albeit not a glamorous purchase, this plastic leaf grabber is exactly what you need if you’ve got an abundance of leafy trees in your garden. It doesn’t require any bending over, and will help you ensure your garden stays looking pristine throughout the autumn months.
Get it from Amazon for £28.95
3
Wayfair
Install a retractable patio awning that’s also resistant to rain
This might seem a little excessive, but installing an awning is actually an outdoor addition you’re guaranteed to use all year. In summer, it’ll keep the sun at bay, and in winter, it’ll protect you from the rain as long as it’s made from water-resistant material.
Get it from Wayfair for £409.99
4
Amazon
Cover cold seats with soft and cosy faux sheepskin rugs
To make your outdoor wooden dining seats or bistro chairs a little bit more comfortable during the colder months, cover each one with a faux sheepskin rug. These ones are super soft, have amazing reviews, and come in white and grey.
Get it from Amazon for £18.99
5
Argos
Gather around this gorgeous and rustic firepit
Not just nice to look at, open fire pits will keep you and any guests nice and toasty even on the coldest of winter evenings. Plus, they’re also great for roasting marshmallows! I love this one has a really natural and rustic finish, and a handy space for storing logs.
Get it from Argos for £109.99
6
Amazon
Or go for this small yet chic chiminea if you’re short on space
If you’ve got less space to work with, then a chiminea might be a better outdoor heating solution. This one is smaller in size, has a really sleek and modern finish, and helpfully comes with a poker and log grate.
Get it from Amazon for £49.99
7
B&Q
Sow seeds that’ll flower throughout the winter months
There’s something really depressing about empty borders, beds, and plant pots! So, to ensure I still have a colourful display to enjoy during the winter months, I plant these winter pansy seeds every September so I’ve got pretty flowers to enjoy by November.
Get them from B&Q for £3
8
Amazon
Stay sheltered from any showers under a large parasol
Not just great at protecting you from the sun, parasols can also be brilliant for rain showers if they’ve been made with waterproof fabric like this one. Best of all, it’s also fitted with strips of LED lights so you can stay outside regardless of both rain showers and dark evenings.
Get it from Amazon for £188.95
9
Oodie
Get yourself an oversized Oodie that’ll keep you warm and snug
In my opinion, an Oodie is a loungewear essential for the winter months. Ideal for quickly throwing on before you head into the garden, they’re really warm and cosy, come in loads of different colours, and are totally machine washable.
Get it from Oodie for £59 (was £84)
10
Amazon
Pick a freestanding patio heater that can also be mounted on a wall
Super versatile, you can choose to attach the stand to this patio heater, or use the fittings to affix it to a wall. It has four heat settings for you to choose from, and comes with a really long cord to give you maximum flexibility.
Get it from Amazon for £34.99
11
La Redoute
Create a homely seating set-up with a waterproof outdoor rug
The perfect finishing touch to a cosy patio area, this woven outdoor rug is also incredibly durable, and resistant to stains and rain. For the ultimate outdoor movie night, cover it in cushions and blankets, and play your favourite flick on a laptop or screen.
Get it from La Redoute for £51 (was £85)
12
Amazon
Use solar powered stake lights to keep the lawn well lit
Super easy to set-up, these solar stake lights need just six hours of daylight to fully charge – and will automatically turn on after sunset, and off at dawn. Use them to light up your lawn, or illuminate the path to your home.
Get them from Amazon for £24.99
13
Dunelm
Have a thick faux fur throw on hand for wintry evenings
Far warmer than your average blanket, this heavy-duty faux fur beauty is perfect if (like me) you love socialising outside with a friend over a bottle of wine long after the sun has set. It’s fluffy on one side, smooth on the other, and can easily cover two people.
Get it from Dunelm for £65
14
Amazon
Create a candlelit setting with this flickering battery-powered set
I was going through candles far too quickly, so I went in search of some battery-powered ones. These are the best I’ve found – they flicker realistically, give off a gorgeous amber glow, and have a super long battery life. I bring them outside whenever I have people round in the evening, as they help create such a relaxed atmosphere!
Get them from Amazon for £21.99
