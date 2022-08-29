Life

14 Autumn Coats And Jackets To Snap Up Now While They’re Still On Sale

Lightweight jackets and shackets that’ll see you through the tricky transitional season.

Slay the transitional season with these stylish coats and jackets

With September on the horizon, and the toasty temperatures dropping, it’s time to get our heads around the fact that summer is definitely beginning to draw to a close. And while it’s not yet the time to dust off the puffer jackets and teddy bear coats, it won’t be long before I for one will need an extra layer to help see me through my weekend wanderings, and post-work pub garden nights.

Paying full price for a lightweight item that I’ll only really wear in autumn doesn’t sit right with me — so I’ve been scouring the sales in search of some steals.

From casual denim jackets and classic checked shackets, to chic trench coats and oversized blazers, expect to find a range of heavily discounted coats and jackets in this list that are sure to see you through this transitional time of year.

1
John Lewis & Partners
This lightweight waterproof parka in olive green
Rain is always on the cards in autumn – so it’s well worth getting your hands on a stylish waterproof that won’t completely ruin your outfit. This lovely lightweight parka has a relaxed and practical fit, but still looks gorgeous in this on-trend olive green finish.
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £32 (was £55)
2
ASOS
This classic long trench coat with a contrasting corduroy collar
With its calf-length fit, classic tie waist, and staple sand colouring, this trench coat ticks all the typical boxes – but stands out slightly from the crowd with its navy corduroy collar. Oversized and easy to style, it’s the ultimate lightweight coat.
Get it from ASOS for £45 (was £75)
3
& Other Stories
This large oatmeal overshirt with chic chrome buttons
Available in oatmeal, dark grey, and light grey, this overshirt is made from cosy wool and breathable viscose – making it perfect for the autumn months. Oversized yet still structured, I love its chest patch pockets, visible seams, and buttoned cuffs.
Get it from & Other Stories for £84 (was £120)
4
Whistles
A boxy quilted jacket for styling with casual outfits
With its surprisingly deep pockets, relaxed and lightweight fit, and quilted black finish, this jacket is the ultimate overcoat to throw-on when you’ve got a day of errands ahead of you. Plus, it’s super soft!
Get it from Whistles for £75 (was £109)
5
ASOS
This camel-coloured parka with beautiful borg lining
There’s not much I don’t love about this jacket. The gorgeous camel colour feels just right for the autumn, the single-breasted style is super on-trend, and the borg lining and large spread collar give it a slightly more cosy feel.
Get it from ASOS for £39 (was £65)
6
& Other Stories
This belted linen blazer in lovely light beige
Lightweight and breathable, linen is the perfect fabric not just for summer, but your autumn outerwear. A blazer that deserves to be wined and dined, this beige linen beauty boasts a relaxed fit, but has been significantly smartened up by its tuxedo collar, self-tie belt, and buttoned cuffs.
Get it from & Other Stories for £72 (was £120)
7
John Lewis & Partners
A staple denim jacket for everyday outfits
If I had to pick one piece of outerwear to see me through the whole of September, it would probably be a denim jacket. An absolute autumn essential, this one has a slightly shorter contemporary fit, and has absolutely brilliant reviews.
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £60 (was £75)
8
Whistles
This military-style cargo jacket that has a relaxed fit
Boasting a loose silhouette, oversized utility pockets, and an adjustable drawstring waist, this black cargo jacket is the epitome of a piece that offers both fashion and function. Made from 100% cotton, it’s the perfect lightweight yet comfy piece for running errands and enjoying catch-ups over coffee.
Get it from Whistles for £85 (was £129)
9
ASOS
An oversized grandad blazer that can be styled up or down
Simple yet chic, the shiny finish and slightly padded shoulders on this otherwise simple black blazer really makes it the kind of jacket you can wear anywhere. A versatile piece that’s currently 50% off, it’s a blazer that can be easily styled for work, walks, and weekend date nights.
Get it from ASOS for £32.50 (was £65)
10
La Redoute
This short beige trench coat with big tortoiseshell buttons
The perfect Parisian-inspired coat that can be easily styled for both day and night, this short trench coat will look just as good with a pair of jeans as when paired with a little black dress. I can’t get enough of the oversized tortoiseshell buttons and sleeve buckle detailing.
Get it from La Redoute for £31.90 (was £58)
11
ASOS
A chic oversized shacket with a classic checked design
I don’t know who it was who came up with the ingenious idea of a ‘shacket’, but I want to personally thank them! This soft, wool-mix one has an oversized and lightweight fit, and a gorgeous beige checked pattern with a subtle hint of mint.
Get it from ASOS for £34.50 (was £45.99)
12
La Redoute
This cotton jacket version of a classic comfy hoodie
With this gorgeous jacket, you’ll get all the softness and warmth of your favourite cotton hoodie, combined with the slightly more structured fit of a denim jacket. It’s simply a brilliant casual option, that just so happens to be discounted by a whopping 50%!
Get it from La Redoute for £34 (was £68)
13
Whistles
This single-breasted blazer in a classy corduroy fabric
With a nipped-in waist that’ll accentuate your silhouette, there’s something incredibly sophisticated about this single-breasted blazer. Style it with your favourite pair of tailored or leather trousers – or go for a completely cohesive look by pairing it with these matching cord trousers, that are also on sale!
Get it from Whistles for £89 (was £189)
14
La Redoute
A simple quilted jacket for laidback outings
This gorgeous jacket is the perfect on-trend piece to pair with all your casual jeans and T shirt outfits, with its casual quilted look, and crisp ivory colour. I love its classic collar, and that it’s mid-length – rather than cropped.
Get it from La Redoute for £37.40 (was £68)
