Big Boobs? 14 Bikinis and Swimming Costumes You Won't Regret Buying

Babes with big busts deserve stylish and sexy swimwear, too! It's not too late to buy some.

Because babes with big boobs deserve swimwear that's supportive and stylish

For those of us with big boobs, we know all too well how tricky it can be to find a well-fitting bra – and swimwear is a similar struggle.

I’ve certainly spent many past summers squeezing my F-sized chest into tiny triangle cups that barely cover my full nipple, just because I can’t find any options that are both stylish and supportive!

But thankfully, it’s now nowhere near as difficult to find swimwear that has been designed with fuller busts in mind! Whether you’re after an underwired bikini top, or a swimsuit with padded cups, there are loads of on-trend options to try out that’ll ensure you have no nip slips this summer.

So, if you’re bored of having to slow down your breaststroke to stop your boobs from making a break for it, then these fuller bust swimwear sets need to be on your summer shopping list:

1
ASOS
A classic white balconette bikini top
This crisp white bikini top comes in a flattering balconette style, and will keep your cans constrained with its underwriting, adjustable straps, and clasp back closure. Plus, you can mix and match it with any of the three different bikini bottom styles - high-waisted brief, low-rise string, and high-leg Brazilian.
Get it from Asos for £20
2
ASOS
This plunging black swimsuit from Pour Moi
A simple black swimsuit is a holiday wardrobe essential – and this gorgeous Pour Moi option is the one to buy if you’ve got sizeable boobs. Its padded cups and adjustable straps will support up to a G cup, and we love the subtle yet sexy gathered detailing around the plunge neckline.
Get it from ASOS for £38
3
John Lewis & Partners
This Freya bikini top with pretty frilled edging
If you’re looking for a supportive bikini top that really carves out your cleavage, then you can’t go wrong with this high apex underwired beauty with its beautiful plunging neckline. We love the cute polka dot print, and also that it can easily be converted to a racer back style.
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £38
4
ASOS
A simple triangle bikini top for bigger busts
After a triangle bikini that covers more than just your nipples? This pretty pink rib option is it! Boasting the same style as traditional triangle bikini tops, it comes with the added benefit of a clasp back closure, fully adjustable shoulder straps, and cups designed to fit DD-G cups.
Get it from Asos for £22
5
ASOS
This sexy Wolf & Whistle belted swimsuit
In my opinion, you can never go wrong with a bit of leopard print. The glamorous swimsuit you need if you’re planning on lots of pool party socialising this summer, it’s got a subtle scoop neck, sexy low back, and a belt to help accentuate the waist. And best of all, it’s got ample space to support bigger boobs!
Get it from ASOS for £34
6
Boux Avenue
This supportive top with on-trend frill sleeves
These prairie-style frill sleeve bikini tops are really popular right now, so it’s great to see that they’re also being made readily available to those of us in need of a little more support. It’s got hidden wire cups, and also comes in lilac and black. Just remember to also add the high-leg matching briefs to your basket!
Get it from Boux Avenue for £27.20
7
ASOS
A halter neck style top with underwired support
With its halter neck straps, clasp closure, and underwired support, this bikini bra is perfect if you want to show some cleavage without constantly worrying about your boobs falling out. Designed to fit DD-G cups, it’s a must-have for those of us with bigger busts!
Get it from ASOS for £18
8
John Lewis & Partners
This nautical bandeau with detachable straps
Here with the sailing chic, this blue and white striped bikini top is ideal for those who like the option of going strapless. Its underwriting and foam cups offer uplift and support to larger chests, and it looks gorgeous with the matching fold top bikini bottoms.
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £34
9
ASOS
This one shoulder top that adjusts for maximum support
For those of us with bigger busts, one shoulder bikini tops run the risk of leaving one unsupported boob behind! But this top has been designed with DD-G cups in mind, and has a fully adjustable shoulder strap to ensure your girls stay together. Just pick your favourite matching briefs to pair it with.
Get it from Asos for £18
10
Bravissimo
This crop top bikini that provides plenty of coverage
Great if you’re after a sporty style with good coverage, this gorgeous crop top bikini top will work for anyone who’s a D-J cup. We love its straight neckline, and subtle non-padded balconette cups that’ll keep you supported with their underwiring. To complete the set, pair it with either the cheeky Brazilian brief, or the pretty high waisted pants.
Get it from Bravissimo for £36
11
John Lewis & Partners
A swimsuit designed for hourglass silhouettes
If you’re after a swimsuit that’ll flaunt your curves with its figure-hugging fit, then this sexy yet supportive swimsuit is a winner. Boasting a flattering deep V-neckline, low back scoop, and high leg fit, it fits like a glove, and will keep you supported with its concealed underwire.
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £74
12
ASOS
This string triangle top with a crossover front
While this skimpy bikini probably isn’t the ideal choice for a rigorous game of beach volleyball, you can trust the fuller bust friendly non-padded cups to keep you covered for a day of poolside lounging. And let’s be real, the crossover front and halterneck style is bound to give you an absolutely cracking cleavage!
Get it from Asos for £16
13
Pour Moi
An underwired top with handy convertible straps
Now available in neon lime (that looks great with a tan!), we love the supportive underwriting, convertible straps, and frilled detailing of this bestselling balconette bra. It’s available up to an H cup, and you can pick from two matching pairs of briefs to pair with it.
Get it from Pour Moi for £28
14
ASOS
This halter neck swimsuit with a cheeky cleavage cut-out
With its modest brief cut, and subtle cut-out accents, this gorgeous scrunch fabric swimsuit is a real contender if you’re after something sexy – but not too skimpy. Perfect for bigger chests, it’s designed to fit DD-G cups, and has both a tie and clasp closure for added security.
Get it from Asis for £26

