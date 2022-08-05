Mixed Retailers Because babes with big boobs deserve swimwear that's supportive and stylish

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

For those of us with big boobs, we know all too well how tricky it can be to find a well-fitting bra – and swimwear is a similar struggle.

Advertisement

I’ve certainly spent many past summers squeezing my F-sized chest into tiny triangle cups that barely cover my full nipple, just because I can’t find any options that are both stylish and supportive!

But thankfully, it’s now nowhere near as difficult to find swimwear that has been designed with fuller busts in mind! Whether you’re after an underwired bikini top, or a swimsuit with padded cups, there are loads of on-trend options to try out that’ll ensure you have no nip slips this summer.

So, if you’re bored of having to slow down your breaststroke to stop your boobs from making a break for it, then these fuller bust swimwear sets need to be on your summer shopping list: