18 Hacks To Get Your House Hibernation Ready And Maximise Your Rest Time

Mixed Retailers All the cosy buys you need to sleep better and stay warm all winter long

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

From autumn into winter, you’ll probably be looking to up the cosy, comfortable vibes in your home – especially your bedroom, as you try to maximise sleep.

Advertisement

This is something I do every year and, FYI, it really is worth it. But thanks to the cost of living crisis, it’s become a bigger priority – but also a challenge. We’re all looking for cheap ways to keep ourselves (and our homes) warm this winter, without generating a hellishly large energy bill, of course.

More HuffPost Shopping 14 Space-Saving Solutions For Drying Your Clothes Now Outside Isn’t An Option

To help you get your home hibernation-ready and boost your comfort, even in the colder months, we’ve put together a guide to all the best snuggly buys that will keep you cosy, without using too much energy.

From oversized hooded blankets to cloud-like feather duvets, here’s how to prep your hibernation for the months ahead.