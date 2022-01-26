Life

Aldi Is Selling A Heated Dressing Gown But, Quick, They're Going Fast

We've rounded up 11 other toasty gadgets and gizmos for the heat addicts among you.

Aldi's heated dressing gown, sold out online, but in stores now.
If you’re the kind of person who, like me, walks around with a hot water bottle stuffed up your jumper from October to March, then we have good news for you. Great news, in fact.

Aldi is now selling a heated dressing gown for all you heat addicts out there – and while, unsurprisingly in this cold snap, it has already sold out online, this wonder item is hitting the supermarket’s specials aisle on January 27.

The Kikrton House ‘Heated Throw with Sleeves’ is just that – a wearable heated blanket in cosy flannel fleece, with a hand-held adjustable digital temperature control that warms up the central panel of the gown where your core needs it.

There are nine different heat levels but don’t worry, there’s also an automatic shut-off feature so you don’t have to worry about overheating either. And the panel and cord are removable for when you need to pop your dressing gown into the wash. Please tell me you wash your dressing gown.

Personally, we’re sold on this bad boy, but if you can’t get to an Aldi today or simply can’t get enough heat in these chilly times, we’ve rounded up a range of other gadgets and gizmos to keep you toasty right through winter. Enjoy!

1
Amazon
BenPen Electric Hand Warmers
This might looks like a computer mouse but it's actually a rechargeable hand warmer, and comes in six gorgeous colours, all waiting to be popped in your coat pocket.

Get it for £14.44 from Amazon
2
YuYu
YuYu Long Hot Water Bottle
I'm a hot water bottle addict, but this was a game changer for me. Read my review here, then head to YuYu to pick out your own personal hug from the many design options available.

Get yours starting at £45 from YuYu
3
Amazon
Fasola Heated Unisex Socks
Okay, so these socks aren't the sexiest look, but my goodness, your toes will thank you for them. They come with pockets for the rechargable heating packs (but who's to say you can't store a snack in there too. Just saying!).

Get them for £29.99 (were £39.99) from Amazon
4
John Lewis/Snuggledown
Snuggledown Intelligent Warmth Underblanket
Make like your nana and add an electric blanket into your life – you won't regret it. This one is designed to fit snugly under your sheet and has nine different settings and inbuilt climate control. Bliss!

Get it for £75-£125, depending on bed-size from John Lewis
5
Amazon
Homefront Heated Clothes Dryer
We'd all like an electric clothes dryer but we don't all have the space for a big one. This compact number from Homefront is the ideal solution. Toasty towels coming right up.

Get it for £49.95 (was £59.95) from Amazon
6
Amazon
Cosi Home Electric Throw
If you prefer your blankie on the sofa for Netflix and chill, this luxe Cosi-Home throw, boasting thousands of four and five star reviews on Amazon, is a safe bet. They can't all be wrong!

Get it for £54.99 from Amazon
7
Amazon
Pecute Pet Head Pad
Because pets deserve to be warm too. My cousin has just bought one of these bestselling pet mats for her staffy who sleeps in the kitchen and he couldn't be comfier. Spoilt dog? Yes. Happy dog? Absolutely.

Get it for £29.99 from Amazon
8
Amazon
City Comfort Neck Hot Water Bottle
Because you can never have enough hot water bottles and because there's nothing like a sore neck to make working from home (of the office) a pain. Like a travel pillow, but so much toastier.

Get it for £13.99 (was £15.99) from Amazon
9
Amazon
Yizerel USB Heated Gloves
Heated gloves? Yes, they're a thing too (you don't know if you don't look!). These ones are designed for use at your desk or phone. What can't you put a USB in these days?

Get two pairs for £13.99 from Amazon
10
Amazon
Electric Foot Warmer
Slip your feet into this plush foot warmer and feel the instant benefits. Perfect for keeping under your desk or by the sofa and especially good for those with poor blood circulation.

Get it for £35.99 from Amazon
11
Amazon
Tvvird Heated Car Blanket
If you're not blessed with a car with heated seats, invest in this heated car blanket for your passengers, which warms up in just three minutes – kids and pets will love it after a long winter walk in the park.

Get it for £19.99 from Amazon
