Aldi Is Selling A Heated Dressing Gown But, Quick, They're Going Fast

If you’re the kind of person who, like me, walks around with a hot water bottle stuffed up your jumper from October to March, then we have good news for you. Great news, in fact.

Aldi is now selling a heated dressing gown for all you heat addicts out there – and while, unsurprisingly in this cold snap, it has already sold out online, this wonder item is hitting the supermarket’s specials aisle on January 27.

The Kikrton House ‘Heated Throw with Sleeves’ is just that – a wearable heated blanket in cosy flannel fleece, with a hand-held adjustable digital temperature control that warms up the central panel of the gown where your core needs it.

There are nine different heat levels but don’t worry, there’s also an automatic shut-off feature so you don’t have to worry about overheating either. And the panel and cord are removable for when you need to pop your dressing gown into the wash. Please tell me you wash your dressing gown.

Personally, we’re sold on this bad boy, but if you can’t get to an Aldi today or simply can’t get enough heat in these chilly times, we’ve rounded up a range of other gadgets and gizmos to keep you toasty right through winter. Enjoy!