Amazon / HuffPost All the buys you need for easier air fryer cooking

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

So, after hearing all the hype around air fryers, from the money they can save you compared to conventional oven cooking to how much healthier than deep fat fryers they are, you’ve purchased one and are absolutely besotted.

Advertisement

As someone who uses their air fryer almost every single day, I completely get the air fryer obsession. I use mine for everything, from roasting meat (yes, really) to making homemade fries – my partner is even talking about cooking our Christmas turkey in it this year. That’s how crazy we are for it.

An air fryer itself might be great, but pair it with the right accessories and you can truly maximise its efficiency. Trust me, I’ve already treated myself to a selection of air fryer add-ons and you won’t be disappointed.

To give you the right idea, we’ve rounded up a selection of the top-rated buys that everyone with an air fryer needs in their life.