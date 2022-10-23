Lidl The famous £44.99 heated airer makes its return to Lidl stores nationwide from Sunday 23rd October

The ever changing Middle of Lidl can always be relied upon to have a more affordable alternative or cheeky dupe of whatever expensive steam mop or sunrise alarm clock you’ve had your eye on.

So savvy shoppers will be pleased to know that the famous Addis Heated Wing Clothes Airer will be making its grand return to the middle aisle across stores nationwide from Sunday 23 October.

Lidl Head to the Middle of Lidl to grab yours before they're all gone!

Costing just 7p per hour to run — compared to an average of 85p for your typical tumble dryer — this much-loved heated airer offers a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes in the colder months ahead. Plus, it can hold up to 10kg of laundry, has a whopping 12m of drying space thanks to its fold-out wings, and can be quickly folded down and tucked under a sofa when not in use.

Priced at just £44.99, it’s no surprise that it’s set to sell out quickly — so be sure to get yours while stocks last. But if you manage to miss it — or maybe just have slightly different requirements — we’ve got you covered with this selection of other heated airer and drying pod options, that are all (currently) still in stock.

5 more heated airers you can snap up instead