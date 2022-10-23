We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
The ever changing Middle of Lidl can always be relied upon to have a more affordable alternative or cheeky dupe of whatever expensive steam mop or sunrise alarm clock you’ve had your eye on.
So savvy shoppers will be pleased to know that the famous Addis Heated Wing Clothes Airer will be making its grand return to the middle aisle across stores nationwide from Sunday 23 October.
Costing just 7p per hour to run — compared to an average of 85p for your typical tumble dryer — this much-loved heated airer offers a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes in the colder months ahead. Plus, it can hold up to 10kg of laundry, has a whopping 12m of drying space thanks to its fold-out wings, and can be quickly folded down and tucked under a sofa when not in use.
Priced at just £44.99, it’s no surprise that it’s set to sell out quickly — so be sure to get yours while stocks last. But if you manage to miss it — or maybe just have slightly different requirements — we’ve got you covered with this selection of other heated airer and drying pod options, that are all (currently) still in stock.
With its surprisingly low retail price — as well as costing only about 4p per hour to run — this heated airer is one of the most affordable options available. It’s definitely more suited to a small load of washing, but reviewers love its slimline design, and that it’s so easy to fold flat and tuck away when not in use.
This family-sized airer that comes with an insulating cover
At 1.7m tall, this mammoth airer has ample space for both hanging longer items like dresses and skirts, as well as flat-drying standard clothing across any of the twelve heated towel rails. Super hi-tech, it’s fitted with an intelligent touch screen, but can also controlled using the wireless remote.
This winged one that’s great for drying towels and bedsheets
With its winged shape, this heated airer is the closest one in shape to Lidl’s Addis Heated Wing Clothes Airer (although it is over double the price!). But it’s got great reviews, and the large surface area means it’s a perfect choice if your primary purpose is flat-drying bed sheets, towels, and larger items.
This best-selling drying pod that leaves hanging clothes without creases
Great for delicates and clothes that easily crease, this tripod airer comes with a fan that circulates hot air around your damp hanging clothes – within the zipped-up cover. The airer has space for around 12 hanging items, leaves clothes smooth like they’ve been steamed, and is the perfect gentle yet efficient drying method for starchy or silky shirts, and floaty skirts.
This compact three-tier tower airer that’s great for smaller spaces
Despite having ‘mini’ in its name, this heated airer is still more than capable of holding up to 15kg of damp clothing. When all six shelves are fully folded out, you’ll have 13m of drying space to work with – but you can also just fold out the shelves on one side if needed. Plus, it folds down to just 8cm deep, so it is super easy to store.