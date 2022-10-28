Life
shoppingHalloween

Not Quite Ready For Halloween? These 22 Fangtastic Amazon Finds Have Got You Covered

These last-minute spooktacular buys are available at some frighteningly good prices, too. 👻

All those must-have Halloween buys
Amazon
All those must-have Halloween buys

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Feel like you’re not properly prepared for the spooky season? Well, it’s not too late. You can still pick up some amazing Halloween-inspired buys at Amazon.

Whether you’re missing some much-needed pumpkin-themed home decor, decs for your front porch to scare the trick or treaters, or fake blood for creating the ultimate Halloween vibe, we’ve got you covered with our selection of all the best spooktacular buys...

1
Amazon
These hanging LED hats are sure to bewitch any guests!
The perfect addition to your front garden's Halloween display.
£18.99 for a set of five at Amazon
2
Amazon
Create your own bat wall with these 3D wall stickers.
Each pack comes with 72 stickers.
£7.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
This super handy set for carving your own pumpkins
Spook-ify your pumpkins with this carving tool set.
£9.99 for a five-piece set at Amazon
4
Amazon
These cute pumpkin decs
These foam pumpkins are the perfect decoration if you don't want anything scary.
£13.99 for a pack of 12 at Amazon
5
Amazon
These sweets that are perfect for trick or treat
Treat any visitors to this fun size chocolate bar selection!
£11.99 for 71 bars at Amazon
6
Amazon
These spooky moulds
You can even make your own treats thanks to these silicone moulds.
£4.89 for two moulds at Amazon
7
Amazon
This blood red lipstick
This Burt's Bees satin lipstick is in the perfect Halloween shade.
£6.19 at Amazon
8
Amazon
This easy-to-apply, highly pigmented eye makeup
How stunning is this blendable creme eye shadow?
£6.98 at Amazon
9
Amazon
This purple-hued shadow set
And this Revlon eyeshadow palette is giving me the ultimate witchy vibes.
£9.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
This shimmery eyeshadow
Or Rimmel's holographic shadow is a great alternative.
£3.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
This set of 240 LED string lights
I love these orange and purple lights that can be used both indoor and outdoor.
£6.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
These pretty pumpkin decorations
Light up your driveway with these festive pumpkin stakes.
£11.99 for three at Amazon
13
Amazon
This easy-to-use blood gel
You're bound to look fangtastic with this gory fake blood.
£3.69 for 12ml at Amazon
14
Amazon
This wonderfully bright face paint
This water-based face paint is ideal for even the spookiest of makeovers.
£14.85 at Amazon
15
Amazon
This set of three makeup pens
You can also check out these brush pens for even more precision.
£7.73 at Amazon
16
Amazon
This hair makeup that comes in three shades
This temporary hair makeup will have your locks shimmering in the moonlight!
£4.99-£9.99 (depending on shade) at Amazon
17
Amazon
This cute Halloween themed set for your dog
Let your fluffy friend join in on the celebrations with this collar and bowtie set.
£15.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
This Halloween costume for your dog
Who you gonna call? Your dog in a Ghostbusters costume of course!
£19.30 at Amazon
19
Amazon
This pack of 48 'blank canvas' nails (that comes with glue)
Check out these bare false nails that are ideal for adding your own design, or just leaving plain.
£5.00 at Amazon
20
Amazon
These adorable pop-up lanterns
Add these adorable paper lanterns to your basket – how could you say no?
£9.99 for five at Amazon
21
Amazon
This string of 70 spooky LEDs
This LED spider web has a plush creepy crawly to spook your guests!
£13.59 at Amazon
22
Amazon
This quirky organiser
Okay, but how cool is this skull organiser? It can be used for jewellery, stationery, makeup brushes, and even to rest your headphones!
£32.99 at Amazon
