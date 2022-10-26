15 Cleaning Habits To Start Now That Future You Will Thank You For

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
I don’t know about you, but after a week at work, there’s quite frankly nothing I want to do less than spend my Saturday or Sunday morning carrying out the ‘big clean’. But considering I’m the kind of person who can’t quite relax if I know the floors might not be clean, I’ve had to find other ways to prevent build-up, blockages, and bacteria, on a day-to-day basis.
Whether you hate pulling clumps of hair out of the drain, loathe scrubbing the loo, or dread doing the monthly comprehensive clean of the coffee machine, I’ve pulled together my top selection of cleaning products and habits to put in place if you want to say goodbye to these time-consuming tasks for good.