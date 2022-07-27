Life

14 Super Smart Buys To Make Your Home Feel So Much Safer

From that video doorbell you've been meaning to buy to compact security cameras and all the locks.

Shopping Writer

It might be scary to think about, but home break-ins are for more common than you would think. In 2020 to 2021 there were over 267,000 burglaries in England and Wales alone, according to Statista.

But rather than entertain the thought of a stranger entering your home without your permission, why not focus your thoughts on upping your home security. A few carefully selected buys and you can ensure your home is as secure as can be.

We’ve rounded up a selection of the best home security buys here ≠ from basic door chains to smart security systems, we’ve got every base covered.

1
Amazon
This Alexa compatible video door bell
Featuring HD video quality, improved motion detection and super easy installation, this latest version of the Ring Video Doorbell is a game-changer for home security. You can see, hear and speak to anyone at your door via phone or tablet – whether you’re at home or not.
Get it from Amazon for £156.99
2
Amazon
These loud window alarms
Easy to install, these handy window alarms feature vibration sensors and extremely loud alarms, ideal for warning off intruders.
Get six from Amazon for £27.95
3
Amazon
This classic but versatile door chain
This chrome chain is ideal for fitting to external doors, for added security and peace of mind. It can also be safely used on internal doors, for another layer of protection.
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
4
Amazon
This door handle security lock
For adding security for conservatories and French doors, this easy-to-use instant door lock is a game-changer. It's super simple to fit and use, and just as quick and easy to remove after use.
Get it from Amazon for £49.95 (was £55)
5
Amazon
This biometric smart door lock
Fit this smart lock to your front door for added peace of mind. With biometric fingerprint locking, and a Wifi or Bluetooth mechanism, this smart door handle is intruder-proof and can only be unlocked via an app – or your finger!
Get it from Amazon for £119.99
6
Amazon
This smart alarm system that works with Alexa
Keen to add extra protection to your home? These five-piece alarm set will give you the peace of mind that you need, allowing you to manage your home's security from anywhere.
Get it from Amazon for £204 (was £219.99)
7
Amazon
This weather-proof security camera
For keeping an eye on the outside of your home, this security camera features 180 days of battery life as well as night vision. You can monitor and manage it with your smartphone. Plus it's HD ready and compatible with Alexa, too.
Get it from Amazon for £228.97
8
Amazon
These lockable window restrictors
For an added level of security, these extra strong, lockable window restrictors will do the trick, allowing you peace of mind even when your windows are open.
Get them from Amazon for £13.99
9
Amazon
These self adhesive window safety locks
Designed to keep kids and pets safe from accidental window falls, these window restrictors also work well to secure your home, preventing anyone entering via an open window.
Get it from Amazon for £9.95
10
Amazon
This sturdy deadlock
For an extra level of protection, fitting a deadlock in your home can be a smart move. This deadlock can be used on both internal and external doors, and you can lock both the inside and outside for added peace of mind.
Get it from Amazon for £20.99
11
Amazon
This wireless home security system
This seven piece home security kit allows you to create a system that alerts you to any human movement – and the smart tech can tell the difference between pets and humans, so need to worry about the dog setting the alarm off!
Get it from Amazon for £321
12
Amazon
This outdoor security camera
Protect your home's perimeter with this wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera. Featuring advanced motion detection, you can pair the smart camera with Alexa for ease of use. It also comes with up to two years of built-in battery life.
Get it from Amazon for £88
13
Amazon
This motion sensor security light
Another thing that deters intruders is light. Add an extra layer of protection to your home with this super bright, waterproof, motion sensor outdoor light.
Get it from Amazon for £14.44 (was £16.99)
14
Amazon
This adjustable security bar
For real emergencies, this adjustable, locking security bar can be braced against your door to keep yourself and your family safe.
Get it from Amazon for £24.95

