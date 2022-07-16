Life

14 Hypoallergenic Sun Creams Sensitive Enough For You And Your Kids

Protect yourself and your kids from sun damage with these ultra sensitive SPFs.

Shopping Writer

All the best skin-friendly suncreams you need to survive the heatwave
Mixed Retailers
All the best skin-friendly suncreams you need to survive the heatwave

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Haven’t you heard? There’s a heatwave incoming. Which means that now is the time to stock up on suncream to keep yourself and your little ones safe.

In the warmer weather, it’s natural to want to spend as much time outside as possible, but if you fail to apply a high quality SPF, you could be putting your skin health at risk.

SPF is non-negotiable in hot weather, but what happens if you find that your skin reacts badly to sun protection? If you’ve got sensitive or allergy prone skin, some SPFs may cause redness and irritation. However, if you opt for a hypoallergenic formula, these issues should disappear.

Whether you prefer to spritz, pour or spray your sunscreen on, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of some of the best hypoallergenic suncreams that are suitable for even the more sensitive of skin.

1
Feel Unique
This SPF 50 sunscreen is wonderfully gentle
Formulated to offer very high sun protection while being as lightweight as water, this dry touch fluid is designed to be quick and easy to apply.
Get it from Feel Unique for £10.05
2
Boots
This fragrance-free face mist offers up to 72 hours of protection and hydration
This fragrance-free face mist is SPF 50, providing UVA and UVB protection for skin. Quick and easy to use, the fast absorbing formula instantly soaks into skin, offering deep hydration, too. It’s non-comedogenic, sulfate-free, and dermatologically tested.
Get it from Boots for £8.99
3
Boots
This UV facial shield is ultra soothing
This facial suncream has been formulated with sensitive skin in mind. It’s free from perfume, non-greasy, and dermatologist approved. It also offers strong protection against both UVA and UVB skin damage, and is ophthalmologically approved – so eye-friendly.
Get it from Boots for £8
4
Look Fantastic
This high protection facial sunscreen is wonderfully kind to skin
This multi-purpose formula delivers high level sun protection that lasts. Absorbing quickly into skin, this formula features SPF 50 protection, including high level UVA protection and UVB protection.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £18 (was £24)
5
Amazon
This dermatologist sunscreen is ideal for sensitive skin
Formulated by dermatologists, this five star UVA protection sunscreen has been developed to be suitable for even the most sensitive of skin types, including on kids.
Get it from Amazon for £9
6
Amazon
This hypoallergenic sunscreen offers very high protection
Formulated to protect against both UVA and UVB sun damage, this non-sticky, water-resistant lotion is suitable for both face and body and ultra gentle, despite the high level of protection it offers skin.
Get it for £5 (was £7.50)
7
Amazon
This ultra sensitive sunscreen has been formulated for the most delicates skin
This moisturising sunscreen offers SPF 50 protection and has been formulated to reduce the risk of sun-induced allergies and UV-induced sun damage. It’s also water-resistant and wonderfully gentle.
Get it from Amazon for £6.50
8
Amazon
This allergy-friendly, super sensitive sunscreen glides onto skin like a dream
Developed with dermatologists, this water-resistant sun cream absorbs quickly into skin, applying UVA and UVB filters, protecting skin from sun damage.
Get it from Amazon for £7.99
9
Amazon
This scent-free SPF is designed with the most sensitive of skin in mind
Formulated to be eczema and sensitive skin friendly, this non-greasy and non-comedogenic formula is both natural and 84% organic. It's also cruelty-free, reef safe, and hypoallergenic.
Get it from Amazon for £13.20 (was £15)
10
Boots
This SPF 30 sunscreen spray is wonderfully kind to skin
Featuring five star UVA and UVB protection, this lightweight water resistant formula is easily absorbed by skin, and free from colour and fragrance. It’s also dermatologically tested.
Get it from Boots for £6.50
11
Look Fantastic
This water-resistant lotion offers 72 hour hydration for skin
Shielding skin from UVA and UVB, this vitamin E enriched formula is water resistant for up to four hours, wonderfully lightweight, and fast absorbing into skin. It’s also fragrance free and ultra nourishing.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £6.79 (was £7.99)
12
This fragrance-free SPF protects against both UVA and UVB rays
Look Fantastic
This broad spectrum SPF 50 is formulated to be ultra gentle and suitable for even the most sensitive of skin types. Protecting against both UVA and UVB damage as well as blue light related damage.
13
Look Fantastic
This dry mist SPF can be spritzed onto skin for instant protection
Designed with fast absorption in mind, this non-greasy and non-sticky formula protects against both UVA and UVB damage. It’s also water-resistant, dermatologist approved, and hypoallergenic.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £8 (was £16)
14
Amazon
This SPF 50 invisible fluid is quick and easy to apply
Protecting skin from both UVA and UVB damage, this invisible hypoallergenic formula is water, sweat and sand resistant, features a non-greasy finish, and has been specifically designed with sensitive skin in mind.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £14.40 (was £18)

Before You Go

Suggest a correction
cancershoppingsummerskincaresun cream