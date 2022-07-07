Life

14 Gorgeous Summer Style Buys That’ll Keep You Cool (Without Flashing The Flesh)

Because sometimes the key to staying cool in the heat is actually covering up.

This summer, we're swearing off polyester in favour of more breathable buys
Shockingly, it looks like us Brits might actually get a proper summer this year. According to the weather predictions, July is set to be a scorcher – with temperatures hitting the early thirties over the next couple of weeks!

For a nation used to tackling tropical temps only when abroad, we’re going to need to rely on a bit more than our standard move of swapping out darker denim for lighter or whiter shades to see us through this heatwave.

Thankfully, by picking the right fits and fabrics, you can survive the heat while still dressing for home, work and fun. Flashing the flesh isn’t always the answer to staying cool – as those in warmer climes will be happy to tell you.

From clever cooling underwear to floaty, skimming fabrics, these fashion buys will help you stay stylish throughout the summer – while keeping the sweat at bay!

1
Nobody's Child
Some staple midi dresses made from super soft viscose
If there’s one thing you can do to stay cool through the summer, it’s swearing off non-breathable polyester. This gorgeous midi tea dress is made from Lenzing Ecovero Viscose, a more summer-friendly fabric – both sweat-proof and sustainable. And we love its pretty print!
Get it from ASOS for £39
2
Mango
These relaxed linen trousers for laidback fits
Perfect for casual days, these cropped linen trousers come in a straight jogger fit, and have an elastic waistband as well as two handy side pockets. Plus, they can be easily dressed up with a nice top and a pair of sandals. We love this yellow tone, but it’s also available in light grey, clementine, khaki, and pink.
Get them from Mango for £35.99
3
Monki
A soft seersucker dress with gorgeous puff sleeves
Lightweight and breathable, seersucker fabric boasts a naturally puckered texture that makes it helpfully crease-free – and therefore perfect for the warm summer months. This floaty midi wrap dress comes in a red and white gingham print, and an elegant tie side closure.
Get it from Monki for £45
4
Step One
These breathable bamboo boxers made for women
With so many of us wearing cycling shorts under summer dresses, we’re no stranger to the dreaded hot thigh and crotch! A less sweaty solution, these women’s boxers will keep you cool with their breathable bamboo material, while also preventing sore thighs thanks to clever anti-chafe technology.
Get them from Step One for £18
5
La Redoute
This basic t-shirt dress with stylish side slits
The dream combo of comfortable and chic, this cotton t-shirt dress is the perfect everyday piece. With its casual crew neck, side slits for maximum movement, and breathable fabric, it’s sure to become a summer staple. Plus, it’s also available in black and cerise.
Get it from La Redoute for £16.25
6
John Lewis & Partners
A lovely oversized linen shirt
If you haven’t guessed it by now, linen is one of our favourite summer fabrics. So it’s no surprise we covet this gorgeous shirt: lightweight and breathable, with a relaxed fit, and gorgeous summery colour, it’s a summer wardrobe winner.
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £69
7
Arket
This pretty cotton blouse with a resort collar
Resort style shirts are set to be popular this summer, but are often made from non-breathable fabrics like polyester. This cotton alternative boasts a relaxed, short-sleeve style, and will ensure you stay far less sweaty. Best of all, it’s made with additional metallic fibres so has a subtle glitter effect.
Get it from Arket for £55
8
Mango
This long linen shirt dress with a removable belt
For a smart daytime look, you can’t go wrong with a shirt dress. Made from linen, this dress has a flattering shape that lightly frames the figure, and comes with a removable woven belt for added definition. We love it!
Get it from Mango for £69.99
9
& Other Stories
These suit-style trousers for smart summery fits
To be honest, nothing makes us feel quite as unstoppable as throwing on a suit for work. But matching blazer and trouser sets often come in sweaty polyester. These tailored trousers are made from a more breathable blend of viscose and linen, so much better suited to summer.
Get them from & Other Stories for £75
10
ASOS
This classic broderie milkmaid maxi dress
When it comes to summer, you can’t go wrong with a bit of broderie anglaise! This dreamy day dress has full-length puff sleeves and a full-length fit, but is still super cooling – thanks to it’s cotton composition and loose-fitting, tiered style.
Get it from Asos for £49.99
11
John Lewis & Partners
A selection of basic v-neck tops
Perfect for pairing with floaty skirts or tailored trousers, simple v-neck tees are a summer essential. This one is made from breathable cotton, so will be far more cooling than any polyester alternatives!
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £9.99
12
Oliver Bonas
A tiered midi skirt that’ll work for day and night
Everybody knows that midi skirts are a summer staple! With its green mosaic tile print, layers of subtle frills, and flowy viscose fabric that’s super breathable, this midi is truly made for warm summer days and nights.
Get it from Oliver Bonas for £65
13
Whistles
This stunning summer spaghetti strap dress
Boasting a relaxed tiered sundress silhouette and a vibrant pink hue, this gorgeous cotton midi dress is the perfect ‘throw on’ piece for days when you want to look put together with minimal effort. Just throw on a pair of sandals and you’re good to go.
Get it from Whistles for £129
14
Arket
A loose, mid-length wrap skirt
Made from 100% cotton, this staple skirt has tie bands at the waist and an elegant slit up the side that make it far more than just a standard black midi. Super versatile, it can be styled up or down for any summer festivities.
Get it from Arket for £55

