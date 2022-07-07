14 Gorgeous Summer Style Buys That’ll Keep You Cool (Without Flashing The Flesh)

Mixed Retailers This summer, we're swearing off polyester in favour of more breathable buys

Shockingly, it looks like us Brits might actually get a proper summer this year. According to the weather predictions, July is set to be a scorcher – with temperatures hitting the early thirties over the next couple of weeks!

For a nation used to tackling tropical temps only when abroad, we’re going to need to rely on a bit more than our standard move of swapping out darker denim for lighter or whiter shades to see us through this heatwave.

Thankfully, by picking the right fits and fabrics, you can survive the heat while still dressing for home, work and fun. Flashing the flesh isn’t always the answer to staying cool – as those in warmer climes will be happy to tell you.

From clever cooling underwear to floaty, skimming fabrics, these fashion buys will help you stay stylish throughout the summer – while keeping the sweat at bay!