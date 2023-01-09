Sleeping Badly At The Mo? Us Too. Here's What Could Help Us All Out

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
With the drawn-out, dark evenings, tight post-Christmas budgets, and general sense of pressure to get the year off to a good start, the dreaded January blues have once again come knocking for many of us. And one of the main casualties seems to be our sleep — January is officially the worst month for it in the UK.
Analysis of YouGov data from the past five years by Cannabotech has revealed a shocking two in five adults fail to get the recommended seven hours of sleep per night in the first month of the year. Sleep-related Google queries are also highest in January — with search terms like “insomnia”, “why can’t I sleep”, and “sleeping pills” all peaking at the start of the year.
I’ll admit I’m one of the sleep-challenged myself, which is why I’ve pulled together this selection of products to create a more restful bedroom environment, get my body into a proper bedtime schedule, and ensure I’m feeling comfy — all key to a good night’s sleep. I hope they work for you, too.