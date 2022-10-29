Life
12 Highest-Rated Pillows For Side-Sleepers That Will Help You Catch All The ZZZs

If you sleep on your side, these are the some of the comfiest pillows for a good night's sleep. 😴

The fact is that the right pillow can make a big difference to how well you sleep. They can go a long way in preventing a stiff neck, achy shoulders, and back pain (we’ve all been there), so if you’re waking up feeling uncomfortable, the chances are that you’re using the wrong pillow for your sleeping position. Sigh.

It’s a common misconception that pillows are a one-size-fits-all product, but the reality is they’re not. For side sleepers, a pillow that ensures that your head and neck remain correctly positioned and supported is essential – and as a side sleeper myself, I can personally vouch for this.

Selecting the right one can be tricky, but to make the process easier, we’ve rounded up some that came out on top in Amazon’s product reviews for being the best for side sleepers.

1
Amazon
This best selling memory foam pillow
This oddly shaped pillow is actually super comfortable and a total dream to sleep on. The ergonomic design is highly rated by side sleepers, it's also popular with those who suffer from sleep-related back and neck pain.
£35.99 (was £59.99) at Amazon
2
Amazon
This orthopedic pillow designed for deep sleep
This curved hypoallergenic pillow is super supportive and comes complete with a breathable (and washable) removable cover. Thanks to the simple dip in the design, this pillow turns side sleeping into a total dream.
£33.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
This memory foam bamboo pillow
Featuring triple layer moulded memory foam for ultimate support and comfort, this bamboo pillow is perfect side sleepers. It also features temperature regulating technology and an ultra breathable (and washable) bamboo cover.
£45.95 at Amazon
4
Amazon
These wonderfully supportive feather and down pillows
Designed with support in mind, this pair of feather and down pillows are highly rated by side sleepers. Featuring super soft, breathable covers made from 100% cotton, and filled with 70% duck feathers and 30% down fibres, these pillows are designed to rebound quickly for a more comfortable night's sleep.
£52.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
This super soft feather pillow pair
If you're a fan of soft, cloud-like pillows, this duck feather pillow pair (offering medium to firm support) are a great buy. They're not only washable but also feature a 100% cotton anti dust mite down proof fabric outer layer.
£28.95 at Amazon
6
Amazon
This water pillow
Featuring unique Waterbase TechnologyTM, this pillow has a sealed water pouch in the base of the design, with the water moving in accordance with how you sleep, ensuring consistent, comfortable support. The water level can also be adjusted to change the firmness of the pillow, for a customisable approach to sleep.
£39.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
This cloud-like pillow that's highly rated by side sleepers
Filled with specially developed micro-cushions, this ultra soft pillow from Tempur offers the perfect balance between softness and support. Super easy to fluff and puff, I have it on good authority that these pillows are a total-gamer changer for side sleepers. It also comes with a removable machine washable cover and boasts a fantastic three-year guarantee.
£109 at Amazon
8
Amazon
This pack of two luxe memory foam pillows
This pillow pair features removable bamboo covers, a cooling gel filling and adjustable height, allowing you to customise the pillow size to meet your personal comfort needs. The cover is also breathable and machine washable.
£44.99 (was £49.99)
9
Amazon
This machine washable pillow pair
Offering effective support for your head and neck, this set of two pillows has some great reviews. With a fibre core centre surrounded by ultra deep bouncy fibres, these pillows are both plump and supportive, and work wonderfully for side sleepers.
£18.99 for two at Amazon
10
Amazon
This budget-friendly side sleeper pillow has some great reviews
With a soft hollow fibre filling coupled with a soft touch cover, this low-cost side sleeper pillow is designed to be both comfortable and supportive. It's also hypoallergenic and can be easily washed and dried in the washing machine and tumble dryer.
£16.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
This anti-snore memory foam pillow (that's also hypoallergenic)
Featuring a removable cover, this memory foam pillow, this is designed with slow-rebound memory foam which keeps the shape of the pillow and supports your head, is highly rated for comfort and value.
£28.99 (was £29.99) at Amazon
12
Amazon
This ultra comfortable anti-allergy pillow
Despite the slightly higher price tag, according to reviewers (who are loving this design) this pillow is most definitely worth the cost. It's designed to be customisable thanks to featuring removable filling, so that you can set the pillow height to meet your comfort levels. It's also hypoallergenic, breathable, and features temperature control technology.
£81.75 (was £109)
