How To Kit Out A Children's Bedroom If You’re Seriously Short On Space

Check out these genius storage ideas (including beds) that fit easily into the smallest of kid's rooms.

Creating a children’s room that’s easy to keep organised can be tricky. Whether the rooms in your home are a little on the small side or you’re trying to squeeze a couple of kids into one room, maximising the space you do have is key.

Storage is non negotiable (as kids always seem to have so much stuff), and that storage needs to be easily (and safely) accessible. You’ll also need to go for products that are designed with little fingers in mind and won’t lead to injuries.

The good news is that even in the smallest spaces, it’s possible to keep the crazy kid clutter at bay. To help you, we’ve rounded up some of the bed space-saving storage solutions for children’s bedrooms, even those on the smaller side.

1
Wayfair
This sleeper bed featuring a handy space-saving design
Below the spacious single is an under-bed sofa that transforms into an extra bed ideal for sleepovers, as well as a desk for doing homework.
Get it from Wayfair for £809.99
2
Dunelm
This bookcase toy box that's wonderfully versatile
Designed to do double duty, this space-saving bookcase features plenty of room to store all your little one's favourite books and toys.
Get it from Dunelm for £69
3
Dunelm
This rope basket for quick, easy clearups
Made from cotton, this large-sized rope basket is sturdy and versatile. Whether you use it for storing toys or clothes, it's sure to come in handy.
Get it from Dunelm for £25
4
Dunelm
This stylish clothing rail for little ones
No space for a wardrobe? A clothing rail can work just as well. This one is strong and sturdy and can safely hold plenty of clothes.
Get it from Dunelm for £26
5
Amazon
These cute hanging baskets fit for a cupboard
These mesh hanging baskets are ideal for adding a little extra storage space in your child's room. They're wonderfully versatile and can be positioned anywhere there's space.
Get them from Amazon for £11.90
6
Amazon
This trio of simple shelves for storage and display
These handy shelves are ideal for storing all sorts on, from toys and games to books and keepsakes. Pop them on the wall to give your kids a little extra storage space.
Get the set of three from Amazon for £35.87
7
Wayfair
This triple bunk bed is perfect for shared sibling rooms
With space for three mattresses, this space-saving triple sleeper bunk, which comes in a range of colours, is ideal for shared bedrooms. Complete with integrated ladders and handy guardrails, this bed is safe and stylish.
Get it from Wayfair for £699.99
8
Amazon
These hanging baskets are sure to come in handy
These useful storage baskets can be hung on the back of doors or on walls to offer additional vertical storage space, and are ideal for storing all those little bits.
Get them from Amazon for £12.99
9
Amazon
This space-saving three tier cube uniy
For saving space, vertical storage is a game-changer. This handy storage cube unit comes with three pull-out storage baskets that can be used to store everything – from toys and games to clothes and books.
Get it from Amazon for £22.99
10
Dunelm
This slimline book case will take up minimal room
With lots of space for storing all of your kid's favourite books or toys, this sleek book case is perfect for fitting into even the smallest of spaces.
Get it from Dunelm for £21 (was £30)
11
Dunelm
This Baby Yoda storage tub for stashing toys in
This soft-touch Star Wars-themed storage tub can be used for storing toys and games or as a handy laundry basket.
Get it from Dunelm for £5
12
Amazon
These over-door baskets that fit all sorts
Able to support up to 22 pounds of weight, these over-door storage bags are super versatile and can be easily hung over any door.
Get it from Amazon for £14.99
13
This storage basket is perfect for keeping toys tidy
Amazon
This soft-touch storage basket is ideal for keeping toys and games neatly packed away.
14
Amazon
This high sleeper bed ideal for older kids
Designed to offer as much storage as possible, this high sleeper bed features a wardrobe, shelves, under desk storage, and in-step storage. It also has a good sized desk that's ideal for homework or arts and crafts.
Get it from Amazon for £695

