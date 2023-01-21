January Is January-ing Hard, But These Mood-Boosting Buys Will Ease You Through The Rest Of The Month

Live the dream and wake up naturally as the sun rises with this effective alarm clock

Humans are programmed to wake up as the sun rises, but you don’t have to leave your curtains open thanks to this sunrise simulating alarm clock. Built with everything you could want from your usual bedside table essential, including an FM radio, USB port, and digital clock, this gadget stands out from the crowd with its colour changing atmosphere light, designed to adjust with hours of the day and the light outside.