The Quickest Ways To Dry Your Washing Indoors In Winter Without Using The Tumble Dryer

Despite the introduction of the energy price cap at the start of October last year, running a tumble dryer for just one hour is still setting UK households back by as much as £2 every time. Understandably – as well as turning down the thermostat – many of us are also therefore avoiding using the tumble for the foreseeable future.
But after waiting for over two days for my favourite pair of jeans to dry naturally on an airer, I’ve decided that I’m definitely going to need to find some other ways to speed up the process during the cold winter months.
Are you also sick of waiting days for your damp clothes to dry? From cost-efficient dehumidifiers and heated airers, to handy hacks for your washing machine and clothes horse, these reliable solutions are well worth considering.