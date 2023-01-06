31 Products To Help Parents Survive This Relentless Cold And Flu Season

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Is it us or is *everyone* ill again? This winter seems to have hit the nation’s immune systems especially hard – with parents feeling the full force of the influx of nasty bugs the UK has to offer.
Whether it’s RSV, Covid, flu, strep A, norovirus, hand, foot and mouth, and now this weird intense cold-cough duo that’s doing the rounds – chances are you’ve probably had it. And if you haven’t, then you might want to buckle up for the next few months.
So yes, lots of illness going around. And as every parent knows, it pays to be prepared. If you’ve ever been caught without Calpol in your cupboard during a time of household sickness, you’ll know the stakes are high indeed.
If you’re feeling rough right now, we’re sorry. Taking care of kids when you’re sick is seriously tough.
But here’s hoping something from this list can help you and your little ones get on the road to recovery. At least until the next batch of germs hits in a few weeks’ time...
This bottle of Calpol should take pride of place in every parent's home
If you haven't got about 20 purple Calpol syringes clogging up your utensil drawer, are you even a parent? Calpol is a life-saver, as many mums and dads will attest. Make sure you're stocked up – it's great for reducing aches and pains, and also fever. Plus it's sugar-free and suitable from two months old.
Try this gentle alcohol-free sanitiser which is handy for the whole family
Tiny hands are always touching things they shouldn't. The 100% plant-based active ingredient in this sanitising foam kills 99.9% of germs, bacteria, yeasts and viruses. Alcohol, fragrance and colour-free, it’s perfect for sensitive skin too. Plus, it's suitable for babies from three months old – so you don't have to fork out for separate sanitisers.
Soothe dry skin with this gentle and oh-so-nourishing baby balm
This baby balm stick is one of our editor-in-chief's all-time fave products. Made with 100% natural and organic ingredients, the balm creates a protective barrier against the elements, nourishes dry skin and soothes irritation from colds, dribble or teething. It's also packaged in a handy stick applicator to make life that little bit easier.
Help your baby breathe better with these gentle saline drops
These nasal drops are suitable from birth and help to clear the nostrils naturally, helping your little one to sleep and eat a bit easier. Lots of parents swear by them! (And it saves buying a dreaded snot sucker...)
Tackle dry coughs and sore throats with this blackcurrant cough syrup
Is there anything worse than listening to your child bark whilst they lay in their bed at night? This blackcurrant-flavoured cough medicine can be given to kids aged one and over, and is suitable for day and night use.
This calming vapour plug-in helps ease breathing at night.
We do love a multifunctional product. This handy nightlight emits lavender and chamomile vapours into your child's room for up to eight hours to help ease congestion while they sleep. It's also super relaxing.
Prevent sickness in the first place with disposable face masks
The UK's health body recently suggested people should start wearing face masks again to prevent winter illnesses – have a stash of these three-layer masks handy for any outings. They won't break the bank.
This box of baby-soft tissues from Kleenex is perfect to keep around the house for catching sneezes. They're super gentle on your nose – we use them in our house every time one of us has a cold (which is pretty often these days).
Clear out your mucus with a blast of salt water from this Neti Pot
"It's gross, but great," says our editor-in-chief. For those unfamiliar with Neti Pots, you tip water and a salt nasal wash into your nose to clean out any mucus, dirt and other allergens that might be lurking up there. Satisfying, much?
These Milton wipes are great to clean surfaces when you're on-the-go
Whether you need to wipe a table or high chair at a restaurant, or a teether that dropped on the floor, these handy Milton wipes are great for keeping germs at bay. They've saved my bacon on multiple occasions.
This stuff is not only great for keeping your white sheets and towels pristine and stain-free (yes, it even tackles those yellow newborn poos), but it also kills any bacteria lurking in your laundry. Ideal for when the vomiting bug strikes.
This Pukka tea is delicious and soothing – perfect for when (/if) you get five minutes to yourself
Whether you've got a day of caring for sick kids ahead, or you can feel a tickle in the back of your throat and just need a little boost, this stuff is basically a hug in a mug. We have it under good authority that it tastes even better if you have it while sitting in a steaming hot bath.
This moisturising cream is suitable for the whole family
Whether you're all blighted by dry noses from too much blowing or sore hands from over-washing, E45's Daily Cream will help inject some much-needed moisture back into skin – plus it's suitable for those aged one month and over.
Honey is amazing for adding to hot drinks when you've got a cough or cold
You'll be supporting a small British business by buying this jar from Black Bee Honey – their honey is sustainably collected by beekeepers in wild UK spaces. An important reminder: babies under one shouldn't have honey.
An oldie but a goodie, this Vicks VapoRub still does the trick
With menthol, camphor and eucalyptus, this gel rub packs a punch when rubbed on your chest or back. It's suitable for adults and children over two years and you probably remember it from your own childhood
