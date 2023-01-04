Life
Grubby Carpets? 8 Fail-Safe Hacks For Getting Rid Of Stains And Smells

Say goodbye to stained, smelly carpets once with these fail-safe tools and tricks.

Shopping Writer

All the tools you need to revive your carpets, no matter how cruddy they might be.
All the tools you need to revive your carpets, no matter how cruddy they might be.

Carpets are expensive, and replacing them even more so, which is why you probably want to make yours last for as long as possible. But we all know they can get grubby pretty quickly – especially if you share your home with kids or pets.

When your carpet starts to look a little worse for wear you might assume the only option is to replace it. However, we have some good news for you – whether your carpet has that old, matted look, is pickled with stains, or has a funny smell, there are products – and hacks – that can help.

Keen to revive your existing carpet rather than buying new? We’ve rounded up a selection of highly rated tricks and tools that’ll help.

1
Amazon
Scrape off any fluff with a portable lint remover
I love these simple tools when it comes to removing fluff and hair from your carpet (as well as your soft furnishings). Simply scrape the tool along the surface and watch as the hair comes off.
£7.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
This powerful carpet cleaner gives the deep clean your carpet needs
Featuring twin tank technology and dual rotating brush bars, this easy-to-use carpet cleaner works quickly and efficiently to remove stains and odours from carpets. A friend of mine has this one and totally swears by it.
£99 (was £179.99) at Amazon
3
Amazon
This 'shake and vac' powder and spray both smell gorgeous
Personally, I'm a big fan of this super handy (and ultra speedy) carpet care solution. Shake the powder onto the floor, leave it for half an hour or so, then vacuum up. Done! The handy stain removing spray that comes with it is also great for getting out those tougher stains and smells.
£15.49 (was £16) at Amazon
4
Amazon
This steam mop is ideal for pet-and kid-safe cleaning
The great thing about steam mops is that they're not just for hard floors, they also work wonderfully on carpeted areas. They're especially great for lifting stains and odours, and as they don't use chemicals – ideal if you've got kids or pets running around.
£149 at Amazon
5
Amazon
This deep cleaning stain remover is deceptively powerful
This deep cleaning carpet stain remover from Dr Beckman really is one of those products that once you try, you'll wonder how you lived without it. It's super easy to use and works to blast deep set stains out.
£2 (was £3.50) at Amazon
6
Amazon
This handheld pet stain remover take cleaning to the next level
When your go-to carpet cleaning spray isn't doing the trick, I highly recommend this handheld, cordless carpet cleaning device. It's simple to use and powerful enough to clean up even the deepest set stains. Whether it's red wine or pet mess you're dealing with, it's the one.
£88.99 (was £129.99) at Amazon
7
Amazon
Use this handy silicone brush for easier pet hair removal
Don't give me those eyes, doggo! Feel like no matter what you do you just can't get the fluff up from your carpets? Well, this silicone carpet cleaning brush will change that. For removing pet hair, it's quick and very easy to use.
£4.79 at Amazon
8
Amazon
This pet vacuum with anti-hair wrap tech is life-changing
If you've got pets then you'll know that the struggle of getting all the fur up off the floor can be seriously challenging. My normal vacuum struggled to get rid of these embedded hairs, but this Shark vac did just that.
£379 (was £479) at Amazon
