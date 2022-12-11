Life
shoppingHome and GardenhomeCleaning

I Used To Be A Cleaner, And These Are The Products Us Professionals Swear By

In my experience, it's often the cheaper products that actually give the best results!

I can promise you that these cleaning products will help you keep your home in tip-top condition!
Amazon
I can promise you that these cleaning products will help you keep your home in tip-top condition!

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Hiya! I’m Amy, and I used to be a cleaner before I began working as a Shopping writer. I learned loads in that job, like how to do an envelope fold, as well as just how many people don’t feel the urge to flush hotel loos (it’s a lot).

Obviously, I also got to have a go with a whole load of cleaning products, and very quickly figured out which ones would remain a staple in my kit — and which just weren’t worth the money.

So, without further ado, here are the products I have found to work the absolute best, and still regularly use in my own home. Plus, many of them have got the backing of thousands of Amazon reviewers, too!

1
Amazon
This fluffy telescopic duster is great at catching and trapping particles
Its telescopic handle extends to help you reach hard-to-get-at spots like the corners of your ceiling and the top of your wardrobe. Its statically-charged head will attract and hold dust particles until you shake them free.

Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 1,739 reviews.
£5.02 from Amazon
2
Sarah Aspler / BuzzFeed
The iconic Tubshroom is a cult-status product for a reason
If you have long locks or share your shower with people who do, this drain protector might just become your new fave product. It traps all the hair and debris that enters your drains, so you can easily pull all that gunk out in one go rather than letting it clog up your plugholes. It's simple to clean too – just wipe it down when it gets full.

Rating: 4.1-star average rating from 70,009 reviews.
£10.79 from Amazon
3
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This mould remover spray will be especially useful during the colder and wetter months
Spray it onto your walls, tiles, grouting, or ceiling, and then leave it for about half an hour to work its mould-busting magic. After that, you can just wipe the residue away to reveal a cleaner, mould-free surface underneath.

Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 27,326 reviews.
£7.84 from Amazon
4
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Keep stainless steel surfaces sparkling with this pack of ten cloths
They'll clean and polish smooth surfaces like glass, chrome, and stainless steel, and they're fab for dusting too. The soft fabric will distribute pressure really evenly, so you won't have to worry about streaks.

Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 16,324 reviews.
£8.99 from Amazon
5
Amazon
Having a rubber broom will well and truly change your life
This genius broom works as a pet hair remover, a squeegee, a thorough sweeping brush, and more! The naturally water-resistant bristles won't absorb dirt, dust, or smells like sweeping brush strands or mop head fibres can – just rinse the head after use and it'll look as good as new.

Rating: 4.2-star average rating from 236 reviews.
£7 from Amazon
6
Amazon
This tub cleaner will get your whirlpool bath *truly* clean
It's incredibly easy to use – just fill your bath with warm water, pour some of the fluid in, and run the system for 15 minutes. Its cleansing formula will cut through any grease, grime, and limescale buildup in your tub.

Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 1,100 reviews.
£10.76 from Amazon
7
Amazon
Sorry, but how satisfying do these microfibre blind cleaners look?!
The arms of these brushes are covered in a dust-removing microfibre material. You get two in a pack, and can adjust how close together or far apart their sections are by squeezing or releasing their handles.

Rating: 4.1-star average rating from 2,314 reviews.
£7.99 from Amazon
8
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Bring your grossest cups back to life with this cleaning powder
The product wears away the stains and marks from buildup without damaging the mug's surface underneath, and it doesn't leave a bad taste or odour behind either.

Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 3,296 reviews.
£5.70 from Amazon
9
Amazon
This flexible drain brush will remove hair and gunk from your plugholes
You can shape this tool to hook out all the hair and other buildup from your drains, and it's really easy to clean too.

Rating: 4.1-star average rating from 4,315 reviews.
£7.59 from Amazon
10
Amazon
Clear dust and dirt from your radiator with this nifty brush
It's 78cm long, which should be enough to thoroughly clean your heaters. Place it in between the gaps in your radiators and it'll remove the dust and other debris that's left in there (yess).

Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 141 reviews.
£8.99 from Amazon
11
Amazon
Remove any build-up from your dishwasher with this deep cleaning solution
Limescale can build up quickly in your dishwasher, especially if you live in a hard water area. Even if you don't, soap scum and product buildup is a problem for lots of dishwashers. These cleaning tablets help to clear that stuff out completely – just put the powder in your dishwasher and let it run a cycle.

Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 2,964 reviews.
£3.30 from Amazon
12
Amazon
This genius spray will rid the underarms of your t-shirts from deodorant stains
Spritz this stuff all over the affected areas before chucking it in the wash for some truly before-and-after-worthy results.

Rating: 4.1-star average rating from 835 reviews.
£4.87 from Amazon
13
Amazon
This mattress cleaning spray truly lives up to its 'no scrubbing required' claims
I'm a huge fan of how easy this stuff is to use – you can just spray it onto any stains and then leave it to dry (sorry, but that's EXACTLY the amount of effort I'd like to expend on every cleaning task). It'll banish any odours and discolouration, even if the stain is really tough – check out the reviews section to see some seriously satisfying before-and-afters.

Rating: 4.0-star average rating from 3,176 reviews.
£6.99 from Amazon
14
Amazon
Bog-standard baking powder is capable of cleaning fridges, ovens, and much more
This extra-large bottle will last you for ages (I've had mine for about six months, and there's still loads left). My favourite hack is to make a paste from baking soda and water, apply it to hard-to-clean spots like baking trays or oven racks, and cover it in clingfilm for a few hours – it makes grime run off your surfaces in an oh-so-satisfying ooze.

Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 8,484 reviews.
£3.66 from Amazon
15
Amazon
I genuinely wouldn't have been able to do my job without this roll of 40 cleaning cloths
I love these cloths because of how versatile they are (you'll always see these blue ones a cleaner's caddy). Their lint-free material makes them perfect for dusting, wiping down surfaces, and polishing – I find that this brand is more absorbent and long-lasting than other options I've tried, so you'll get more than your money's worth IMO.

Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 675 reviews.
£3.50 from Amazon
16
Amazon
This specially-designed spray will leave your sink and shower looking shiny and spotless
It'll clean marble, glass, plastic, granite, and plenty of other hard surfaces within a minute without damaging them (it was the only product I trusted on clients' marble sinks). Sure, you can achieve a similar result from scrubbing every hard-to-reach crevice of your taps and plughole – but when this leave-on-and-rinse-off option is under £6, why would you?

Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 4,147 reviews.
£5.80 from Amazon
17
Amazon
Use this amazing cleaning powder to make baking trays and oven racks look brand new
I just haven't met another product that transforms about-to-be-thrown-out baking trays like this stuff does, and it works on your sink and oven too. I like to create a paste from it and leave it on truly grimy areas for a before-and-after-worthy result, and it's probably my favourite bathtub cleaner too (it gets rid of that gross-looking buildup in next to no time).

Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 6,423 reviews.
£4.29 from Amazon
18
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Sort out the toughest of toilets with this pumice stone
You can chuck all the chemicals you like at the Mark of Shame in your toilet bowl, but it won't wear the worked-in discolouration away because it's a hard water issue instead of plain dirt. Enter: this amazingly effective pumice stone that grinds away at hard water stains without damaging the ceramic underneath! I used it on my own flat's loo when I first moved in – it's the only thing I could do to ensure I wasn't too embarrassed to have people over.

Rating: 4.3-star average rating from 1,596 reviews.
£8.92 from Amazon
19
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Even though I've been using it for years, this carpet cleaning solution still amazes me
I always used to tell my clients there was no way I could tackle the stains on their carpets, because I thought the only thing that'd actually budge the dirt was a pro device. After I got asked to try Dr Beckmann's, though, I was amazed by how well it removed small stains (and I didn't even need to vacuum over it) – just run its handy brush over the affected area, wait 20 minutes, and you're done. Game-changing.

Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 20,997 reviews.
£2.79 from Amazon
20
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Eradicate hard water build-up with this limescale removing spray
You know that 'scummy, grimy-but-I'm-not-sure how' look your shower, loo, and sinks get after a while, no matter how clean you are? Yeah, that's more than likely hard water buildup (which looks bad on its own AND makes soap and grime easier to stick to your surfaces). This descaler spray gets to work in about 20 minutes, and it's a great way to make your shower head, ceramic surfaces, and more looks as good as new again.

Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 6,113 reviews.
£2.30 from Amazon
21
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
I brought the ring burners on my hob back to life with these magic eraser sponges
These ten reusable sponges are designed to cut through grease, grime, and marks without damaging the surface underneath! Just add water to these before using them on stubborn marks – they're a great way to tackle those stains you probably thought were beyond help!

Rating: 4.1-star average rating from 7,287 reviews.
£5.99 from Amazon
22
Jasmin Nahar / BuzzFeed
With this double-sided scourer, you can clean pots and pans using only water
It's designed to scrub your cookware and crockery without scratching them up! Just chuck it in your washing machine when it's looking a bit grimy and it'll be good to go again.

Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 7,734 reviews.
£2.99 from Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction