Kids Or Pets Turned Your Car Into A Tip? Here's 12 Ways To Sort Out The Mess

Martin Novak via Getty Images

Why is it that having kids or pets instantly turns your car into a dumping ground for mess, dirt and general grime? Sigh.

As a pet parent (and the friend of lots of mums with young children), I know that the struggle is all too real. From snack crumbs and juice spills to pet hair and mud, when you share your car with pets or little ones, it always seems to end up in a mess.