Kids Or Pets Turned Your Car Into A Tip? Here's 12 Ways To Sort Out The Mess

All the simple buys you need for a cleaner, less cruddy family car.

Martin Novak via Getty Images

Why is it that having kids or pets instantly turns your car into a dumping ground for mess, dirt and general grime? Sigh.

As a pet parent (and the friend of lots of mums with young children), I know that the struggle is all too real. From snack crumbs and juice spills to pet hair and mud, when you share your car with pets or little ones, it always seems to end up in a mess.

Noticed that the interior of your car has ended up looking a little worse for wear? Here are a few buys that’ll make keeping it clean and tidy a hell of a lot easier, despite sharing it with muddy paws or sticky fingers.

1
This handy car seat organiser
Featuring nine good sized storage pockets, this over-seat organiser has plenty of space and includes a handy tablet holder that's ideal for kids who like to watch movies in the car.
£18.99 (was £32.99) at Amazon
2
This antibacterial no-wipe spray
To ensure your car is hygienically clean, this wipe-free spray, that works wonderfully on both soft and hard surfaces, is a great option. Simply spray your seats, dash, and floors to keep the germs at bay.
£2.50 (was £2.99) at Amazon
3
This super useful shoe cleaner
For cleaning muddy wellies or trainers, and preventing mud from getting in your car, this portable shoe cleaning tool is a godsend. Fill it with water and simply buff mud and dirt away.
£18.99 at Amazon
4
This seat saving car seat cover
For slipping over your backseats, this padded car seat cover works like a dream to protect seats from muddy paws and sticky fingers. It's also waterproof and washable and fits most cars perfectly, thanks to adjustable straps for popping over head rests.
£24.99 at Amazon
5
This portable paw washer
Not technically a car cleaning tool but a really great way to prevent mud getting all over your car after walkies. This paw washer is quick and easy to use and ideal for dogs of all sizes.
£7.99 at Amazon
6
These easy-to-use dash wipes
Noticed that your dash, steering wheel or sound system is coated in dust? Then these ultra absorbent, streak and scratch-free wipes will be a game-changer.
£7.99 at Amazon
7
This portable vacuum cleaner
This handheld mini vacuum quickly suctions up crumbs, dirt and pet hair from car seats and footwells. Deceptively powerful, it's is a car cleaning game-changer.
£29.60 (was £35.98) at Amazon
8
This vent cleaning putty
Noticed that your vents are coated in dust (and probably some pet fur and general grime too)? This super easy to use putty will quickly remove any debris, leaving your vents clean and dirt and pet hair free.
£9.99 at Amazon
9
This over-seat organiser
For keeping the clutter at bay, this secure organiser, which features eight handy pockets, works like a dream. Simply hang it over one of the front seats and you're good to go.
£23.99 at Amazon
10
This super handy in-car bin
This leak-proof bin can be safely attached to the back of the front seats, providing somewhere quick and easy to store car journey rubbish. Along with a zip-able lid, this design also features handy side nets for additional storage.
£12.99 at Amazon
11
This seven-piece car cleaning set
For keeping the exterior of your car clean, this seven-piece set is a great buy. From shampooing to shining, this set has got you covered.
£25.92 at Amazon
12
This handheld spot cleaner
If your seats are coated in stains or just smell a little whiffy, you might want to think about giving them a deeper clean. This quick and easy-to-use spot cleaner is just the thing with a powerful rotating cleaning brush (and advanced suction) that's tough on stains and embedded dirt.
£127.31 at Amazon
