14 Kid Friendly Storage Solutions That Miraculously Contain Their Endless Mess

Mixed Retailers Keep the kid-related clutter at bay with some chic storage solutions

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Kids are great and all — but as parents know, they aren’t typically seem to be all that fabulous at tidying up after themselves. It’s like they go to bed, and leave behind a lovely trail of Lego, picture books, and stuffed toys all over your home, just so there’s absolutely no chance you’ll forget about them. How kind!

Advertisement

To help you reclaim your space, we’ve put together a selection of chic yet practical storage solutions that’ll contain all the kid-related clutter. Because if hiding away children’s toys is the aim, then the last thing we want is storage furniture that looks like it should be in a nursery!