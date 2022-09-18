Parents

14 Kid Friendly Storage Solutions That Miraculously Contain Their Endless Mess

Keep the clutter at bay without having to resort to gaudy plastic bins

Keep the kid-related clutter at bay with some chic storage solutions

Kids are great and all — but as parents know, they aren’t typically seem to be all that fabulous at tidying up after themselves. It’s like they go to bed, and leave behind a lovely trail of Lego, picture books, and stuffed toys all over your home, just so there’s absolutely no chance you’ll forget about them. How kind!

To help you reclaim your space, we’ve put together a selection of chic yet practical storage solutions that’ll contain all the kid-related clutter. Because if hiding away children’s toys is the aim, then the last thing we want is storage furniture that looks like it should be in a nursery!

Whether you’re after a lidded storage box for stowing away all the endless plastic toys, a bedroom bookshelf where they can keep all their favourite stories, or a wheeled organiser that’ll make tidying up arts and crafts a little easier, there’s bound to be something on this list that’ll – stylishly – get the job done.

1
Dunelm
Pick a big storage box that won’t trap tiny fingers
Simple yet elegant, it appears that adults and children alike love this storage box! It’s got special hinges that keep fingers safe, boasts pretty heart cut-outs, and makes the perfect spot for storing toys, games, books, and fancy dress costumes.
Get it from Dunelm for £75
2
Not On The High Street
Swap the standard rope basket for this pretty quilted cotton alternative
These patterned baskets have handles for easy carrying, and are made from 100% organic cotton. They come in a range of pretty nature-inspired prints, and wouldn’t look out of place in the corner of your living room as a way to contain a selection of your child’s most-used toys and teddies.
Get it from Not On The High Street for £40
3
Amazon
Keep arts and crafts in a classic metal trolley
Albeit not a storage solution you’d typically associate with children, I can’t help but think these pastel toned storage trolleys are just as chic for kids as they are for us adults. Whether you’re keeping it in their bedroom or your living room, fill it with all their pens, pencils and paints, and wheel it out whenever they fancy getting creative!
Get it from Amazon for £36.65
4
B&Q
Give little ones a special spot to store and read their books
If you’ve got an avid reader in the family, then treat them to their very own special reading nook in their bedroom! This cabinet has six large compartments for storing picture books, and a seat complete with a comfy cushion so they can get really cosy while they read.
Get it from B&Q for £69.99
5
Amazon
Fill this shelving unit with foldable cubes to create hidden toy storage
Super simple, this shelving unit will be most useful if you also get your hands on some foldable cubes. Pick a pattern or colour you like, fill the cubes with your kid’s clutter, and make sure you put it on its side so little ones have easy access to each shelf.
Get it from Amazon for £51.99
6
La Redoute
Chuck plastic toys in this chic hyacinth storage box
Although more likely designed to be a box for storing blankets, towels, and bedding, I can’t help but think an extra large hyacinth would also make a great hidden toy box for the living room. It looks great, has loads of room, and also boasts a really lightweight lid that won’t trap tiny fingers.
Get it from La Redoute for £105
7
John Lewis & Partners
Pop their picture books on display with this wall-mounted shelf
Sleek and subtle, this wall-mounted bookcase will be a worthwhile addition to your child’s bedroom if they’re constantly leaving books on the floor. In this gorgeous oatmeal finish, it’ll also make a nice wall feature — just make sure you mount it low enough that they can reach every shelf!
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £89
8
Wayfair
Swap the baby pink storage for a more sophisticated ombre option
Simple small drawer organisers like this are just really useful to keep bits and bobs in. But what I love about this one, is that rather than just coming in classic baby pink or blue, it’s got an ombre vibe that means it would probably still suit the style of slightly older kids too. Not gonna lie, I am kind of tempted to get one for my own room...
Get it from Wayfair for £46.99
9
Amazon
Store toys and games in this chest with a built-in seat
Boasting mostly 5* reviews, this toy box is clearly a winner with parents. It’s got a soft-close hinge that stops fingers from getting trapped, loads of room for bunging in all their stuff, and a lid that doubles up as a seat. Just accessorise it with cushions to make it a comfy spot for them to chill!
Get it from Amazon for £59.99
10
La Redoute
Throw everything in this gorgeous herringbone trunk
Typically just classic white, it’s so nice to see a children’s furniture collection that’s got a little more style to it! This chic light herringbone trunk has three handy compartments and gorgeous sage green legs, and will make the perfect storage addition to any child’s bedroom.
Get it from La Redoute for £82.50
11
Amazon
Quickly clear building blocks away into these removable bins
Like a more subdued and Scandi take on the bright coloured organisers you see in nurseries and classrooms, this is just what you need to store any lego bricks, building blocks, toy cars, and arts and crafts bits. Best of all, the storage bins are removable, which really speeds up clean-up time.
Get it from Amazon for £49.99
12
Etsy
Keep their most precious items in this personalised seagrass basket
This seagrass basket comes in various sizes, but I love the idea of using the XXL one as a floor basket in a child’s bedroom for storing all their most-cherished teddies and toys. Easily personalised, there’s also a really big range of colours to choose from for the name.
Get it from Etsy for £79.95
13
Argos
Hide mess away in this bold and bright locker
With its industrial chic style, and accessible height for little ones, this is another kid-friendly option that could go undetected in your living space. I love its bold mustard colour, and the fact that it doesn’t matter if it’s really messy and disorganised — as no one will be able to see.
Get it from Argos for £125
14
Amazon
Fill this DIY bean bag chair with all their stuffed toys
This is a genius idea! Just what your child’s bedroom needs if soft toys are typically scattered all over the floor, this cotton canvas cushion cover has been designed to turn into a comfy lounging chair when stuffed with teddies. A great motivator for kids who hate tidying up!
Get it from Amazon for £27
