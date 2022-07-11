Parents

Amazon Prime Day: 24 Parenting Life-Savers To Buy Before The Summer Holidays

Check out these Amazon Prime Day parenting deals, from discounted wet wipes to rainy day godsends.

Snap up those parenting must-haves at heavily discounted prices
The summer holidays are a marathon for parents, with the potential for tears, tantrums and tiredness never far away. But with a little preparation you can boost your chances of a six week break that’s smooth sailing.

Heading to the beach? Stock up on some sea shoes to avoid sandy feet-induced sulks. Stuck for rainy day activities? Make sure some machine-washable arts and crafts are within easy reach.

You’ll find these summer holiday life-savers – and many more items to entertain the kids – currently on offer in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

To take advantage of all these Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.

Amazon
Save 24% on this fun splash snake
Get it for £ 16.99 (was £ 22.49)
Amazon
Save £8 on this backpack that's perfect for days out
Get it for £47.60 (was £ 55.98)
Amazon
Kids' Crocs – great for camping! – have 26% off.
Get them for £18.47 (was £ 24.99)
Amazon
This tiny-fold pocket blanket is 30% off
Get it for £ 11.89 (was £16.99)
Amazon
Save 25% on these child-friendly headphones
Get them for £74.99 (was £99.99)
Amazon
Junior Scrabble (a rainy-day life-saver) is now better than half price
Get it for £ 8.99 (was £ 20.99)
Amazon
Get pool-ready with these goggles, now 27% off
Get them for £ 8.99 (was £12.07)
Amazon
These colourful kids' water bottles are 20% off
Get them for £22.80 (was £28.50)
Amazon
Save a huge 53% on this kids' safari play kit
Get it for £ 17.99 (was £37.99)
Amazon
Keep them active with this 'bash 'n' splash', now 21% off
Get it for £13.29 (was £ 16.79)
Amazon
These sea shoes are better than half price (prices vary on size)
Size 13 now £6.99 (was £14.99)
Amazon
This outdoor fountain factory is now £12 off
Get it for £47.99 (was £ 59.99)
Amazon
Keep them distracted with this colouring book, now 20% off
Get it for £11.99 (was £14.99)
Amazon
Bananagrams is now 40% off and can travel with you anywhere
Get it for £8.99 (was £14.99)
Amazon
This child's pottery set makes a lovely activity at 25% off
Get it for £9.70 (was £12.99)
Amazon
Save a tidy £26 on this Aquabeads craft kit
Get it for £11.49 (was £37.00)
Amazon
Keep sleep on schedule with help from this relaxing bubble bath, now 40% off
Get it for £4.79 (was £7.99)
Amazon
Save £17 on this three-in-one Lego set
Get it for £27.99 (was £44.99)
Amazon
Save almost £10 on wet wipes with this bulk box of 12 packs
Get the multipack for £19.20 (was £28.99)
Amazon
Stock up on paint for budding artists and save 44%
Get them for £4.99 (was £8.99)
Amazon
Or treat older children to this arty set, now 71% off
Get it for £5.27 (was £17.99)
Amazon
This must-have first aid kit is now 46% off
Get it for £18.87 (was £34.99)
Amazon
Dobble never gets old, and now it's 53% off
Get it for £6.99 (was £14.99)
Amazon
And a treat to yourself for getting through, save £13 on Aviation gin
Amazon
Get it for £ 22.29 (was £35.95)
