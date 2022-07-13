Amazon Best Amazon Prime Buys

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Amazon’s Prime Day summer sale is actually two days, meaning a whopping 48 hours of deals and discounts to be had across the site. And HuffPost UK readers and reporters have been busy finding the best of them!

Advertisement

Our pick of the best Prime Day deals

But it’s our eagle-eyed readers who are best at knowing a good deal when they see one! And this is what you’ve been buying up so far... though if you’ve not yet filled your basket, the good news is these deals are still live while stocks last.

As it’s day two of Prime and you have until midnight to keep saving – sp happy shopping!

And here are some of the best-sellers so far

To take advantage of all these Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.