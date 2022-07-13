Life

Amazon Prime Day: The Most Popular Deals You Can Still Nab Today

The very best Amazon discounts we've found – and they're still available while stocks last.

Amazon’s Prime Day summer sale is actually two days, meaning a whopping 48 hours of deals and discounts to be had across the site. And HuffPost UK readers and reporters have been busy finding the best of them!

On HuffPost Shopping, we’ve been rounding up the biggest price cuts we’ve found across a range of essential categories, from cleaning and homeware, to pets and parenting buys, plus fitness and beauty and all those boring but brilliant must-haves it’s really worth stocking up on.

Our pick of the best Prime Day deals

💰 Boring but brilliant deals on household essentials

But it’s our eagle-eyed readers who are best at knowing a good deal when they see one! And this is what you’ve been buying up so far... though if you’ve not yet filled your basket, the good news is these deals are still live while stocks last.

As it’s day two of Prime and you have until midnight to keep saving – sp happy shopping!

And here are some of the best-sellers so far

To take advantage of all these Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.

1
Amazon
You can still save an amazon £60 on a set of Apple AirPods Pro!
Plus plenty more fitness and gym essentials on sale here!
Get them for £179 (were £239)
2
Amazon
You're all cleaning up with 58% off Finish Dishwasher Tablets
Get 100 for £12.75 (were £30)
3
Amazon
This stunning Kenwood Mixer remains discounted by a huge 52%
Get it for £205.99 (was £429.99)
4
Amazon
You're loving 58% off Eclat's Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Get it for £2.89 (was £6.87)
5
Amazon
Save £220.99 on this Ecovacs Robot vacuum cleaner with built-in mop
Get it for £379 (was £599.99)
6
Amazon
This gorgeous Le Creuset classic casserole is still 25% off in teal blue
And it's even cheaper – 30% off – in the brand's classic orange!
Get it for £225 (was £300)
7
Amazon
New parents are nabbing 43% off this brilliant Baby Einstein play station
For other brilliant buys to keep your kids occupied this summer, check out our roundup
Get it for £62.99 (was £109.99)
8
Amazon
This 8-pack of Tassimo Coffee Pods is 30% off – that's 80 coffees for less than £20
Get an eight pack for £18.17 (were £25.97)
9
Amazon
Save £57 on these sleek-as-you-like GHD hair straighteners
Plus dozens more big brands for less in our beauty roundup here.
Get them for £111.70 (was £169.00)
10
Amazon
Garnier's bestselling Micellar Cleaning Water is still very much half-price!
Get it for £3.99 (was £7.99)
11
Amazon
While these ever-popular Command Strips have a tidy 41% off
Get them for £7.01 (were £11.79)
12
Amazon
And you can still get 13% off this oscillating fan – just when we need it!
And there's also 25% off this handheld version.
Get it for £69.99 (was £79.99)

