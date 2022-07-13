Life

These 36 Amazon Prime Day Deals Under £30 Are All A Total Steal

Including a top-rated Russell Hobbs slow cooker and some seriously big-brand skincare.

These Amazon Prime Deals are all a complete steal!
Amazon
These Amazon Prime Deals are all a complete steal!

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is well into day two and you’d think the deals would be drying up– but they really aren’t!

In fact, there are still loads of dazzling discounts to be had, especially across homeware and beauty and plenty of them well under £30.

We’ve rounded up the best we can find here, but grab them while you can, as they’ll only last as long as stocks do (and Prime Day finishes for good at midnight tonight).

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the event to see our latest updates as the deals change!

To take advantage of these Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.

1
Amazon
This water flosser is a complete bar at 45% off
Get it for £27.99 (was £50.99)
2
Amazon
This eight-piece cookware kit is down by a sizzling 52%
Get it for £25.62 (was £52.97)
3
Amazon
These wireless Anker earphones are down by a stunning 42%
Get it for £27.99 (was £47.99).
4
Amazon
I own and love this Oral-B Cross-Action toothbrush myself, but I wish I'd waited till this 43% discount
Get it for £20.00 (was £35).
5
Amazon
And you can save 30% on this pore-cleansing facial steamer too
Get it for £22.31 (was £31.99)
6
Amazon
Everyone I know who owns this Bodum French press swears by it – nab an impressive 77% off
Get it for £13.99 (was £59)
7
Amazon
And this 64%-off Bodum French press travel flask is just genius
Get it for £10.99 (was £29.90)
8
Amazon
A 47%-off egg poacher and boiler for under £16? Yes, please
Get it for £15.99 (was £29.99)
9
Amazon
This George Foreman handy grill is a sizzling 66% off
Get it for £28.99 (was £86.39)
10
Amazon
Customers love this 37%-off six-pack of Italian Catagarratto Bianco wines
Get it for £21.22 (was £33.81)
11
Amazon
Save 54% on this TV Fire Stick with Alexa
Get it for £22.99 (was £49.99)
12
Amazon
Nab a cool 30% off this heatwave-friendly ice cream maker
Get it for £27.99 (was £39.99)
13
Amazon
I'm struggling to believe that this Morphy Richards slow cooker is 56% off, but here we are
Get if for £19.99 (was £44.99)
14
Amazon
Smell the savings (literally) with 67% off Calvin Klein's 'Eternity Moment' perfume
Get it for £23.94 (was £73)
15
Amazon
Don't mind me, just ordering this 30%-off geometric toaster ASAP
Get it for £27.99 (was £39.99)
16
Amazon
Survive summer with these 30%-off blackout curtains
Get it for £18.87 (was £26.97)
17
Amazon
Stock up on Finish dishwasher tablets for 20% less with this pack of 150 tablets
Get it for £19.99 (was £25)
18
Amazon
This ultra-quiet dehumidifier is the perfect way to banish excess moisture from your home. And it's 20% right now!
Get it for £27.97 (was £39.99)
19
Amazon
Customers swear by BaByliss' hairdryer, so it's a good thing it's 42% off right now
Get if for £16.29 (was £28)
20
Amazon
Make some serious shavings (sorry) on Wahl's cordless trimmer kit
Get it for £29.15 (was £45.99)
21
Amazon
These Remington straighteners are 64% off at the moment!
Get it for £24.99 (was £64.99)
22
Amazon
Nab 44% off these platinum BaByliss curling tongs
Get it for £24.99 (was £45.00)
23
Amazon
Reviewers really rate Neal's Yard Remedies' Frankincense cream and it's 32% off!
Get it for £20.40 (was £30)
24
Amazon
Elemis' Pro-Collagen marine cleanser is 44% off!
Get it for £24.55 (was £44)
25
Amazon
Nab 47% off this Elemis cleansing butter
Get it for £15.99 (was £30)
26
Amazon
Save 31% on this Sanctuary Spa sea salt scrub. with a a 4.8-star average rating 1,300 reviews!
Get it for £11.04 (was £16)
27
Amazon
Save 32% on this Flash Powermop starter kit
Get it for £24.59 (was £32)
28
Amazon
Coco & Eve's cult-status hair masque is 30% off and comes with a hair wrap!
Get it for £27.93 (was £39.90)
29
Amazon
There's 57%-off this set of colour-coded Joseph Joseph chopping boards
Get them for £25.99 (was £60)
30
Amazon
I own this Turbo spinning microfibre mop and bucket set myself and swear by it! It's 37% off right now.
Get the mop, bucket and extra mop head for £28.49 (were £44.99)
31
Amazon
Joseph Joseph's 47%-off set includes space-saving knife and cutlery organisers
Price: £22.99 for a knife tray and a cutlery tray (originally £43.00).
Get both trays for £22.99 (were £43.00)
32
Amazon
This patio-friendly waterproof rug is 26% off
Get a 5x8ft size for £29.59 (was £39.99)
33
Amazon
Struggling to sleep in this heat? Same. Let's both nab this thin heat-absorbing blanket while it's 20% off!
Get if for £26.39 (was £32.99)
34
Amazon
I'd honestly believe you if you told me this 48%-off floor lamp cost you thrice the price
Get a 5x120cm size.for £23.99 (was £45.99)
35
Amazon
Sorry, but how gorgeous are these anti-ageing retinol and ceramide serum capsules from Elizabeth Arden?! They're 48% off right now
Get them for £23.50 (were £42.00)
36
Amazon
Urban Decay's All Nighter Setting Spray is down by a stunning 32%
Get it for £18.25 (was £27.00)

Before You Go

Suggest a correction
BeautyshoppingHome and Gardenskincareteeth