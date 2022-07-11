Life

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Biggest Beauty Brands On Sale Right Now

You'll find dreamy discounts on skincare, makeup, haircare and more.

Shopping Writer

All the best beauty buys this Amazon Prime Day
Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost
All the best beauty buys this Amazon Prime Day

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and with it some incredible deals on all those must-have beauty essentials.

Whether you’re wanting to upgrade your skincare routine, glam up your makeup collection, or treat yourself to a new hair tool, Prime Day has some amazing discounts available.

So, what are you waiting for? You’ll find savings on big brands including BaByliss, Rimmel, Nip + Fab, Burt’s Bees, L’Oréal, Olay and more if you shop today.

To take advantage of all these Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.

1
Amazon
Save £65.01 on this professional hair dryer from BaByliss
Get it for £59.99 (was £125)
2
Amazon
This super long-lasting lipstick has 40% off
Get it for £3.60 (was £5.99)
3
Amazon
These facial cleansing pads with hyaluronic acid have 52% off
Get them for £9.59 (was £19.95)
4
Amazon
This mum and baby set from Burt's Bees has 44% off
Get it for £16.73 (was £29.97)
5
Amazon
This vented de-tangling brush has 44% off
Get it for £8.16 (was £15)
6
Amazon
Get 45% off this detox shampoo and hair mask duo set
Get it for £27.44 (was £50)
7
Amazon
These makeup brushes have £22.40 off
Get them for £17.59 (was £39.99)
8
Amazon
Save £9.95 on this vegan and cruelty-free eyebrow gel
Get it for £10 (was £19.95)
9
Amazon
This hyaluronic acid serum has 58% off
Get it for £2.89 (was £6.87)
10
Amazon
This handy folding hair dryer has 51% off
Get it for £88.95 (was £179.99)
11
Amazon
This derma roller for beard growth has 47% off
Get it from Amazon for £6.36 (was £11.99)
12
Amazon
This incredible ionic facial steamer is on sale
Get it for £27.19 (was £33.99)
13
Amazon
Save 51% on this skin plumping serum
Get it for £9.80 (was £19.95)
14
Amazon
Save £21.13 on this shampoo and condition duo for dry hair
Get it for £10.19 (was £31.50)
15
Amazon
Save 44% on this moisturiser for dry to very dry skin
Get it for £8.96 (was £16)
16
Amazon
Save 43% on this moisturising, shea butter enriched lotion from Aveeno
Get it for £5.33 (was £9.36)
17
Amazon
This anti-ageing day cream has 49% off
Get it for £14.40 (was £27.99)
18
Amazon
Get a tidy 60% off this anti-dark spot serum from Nivea
Get it for £11.99 (was £29.99)
19
Amazon
Save £16.47 on this Olay Regenerist Face Cream
Get it for £13.53 (was £30)
20
Amazon
This 23 piece gel nail polish set has 41% off
Get it for £18.89 (was £31.99)
Suggest a correction
BeautyshoppingMakeupskincareamazon prime day 2022