We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and with it some incredible deals on all those must-have beauty essentials.
Whether you’re wanting to upgrade your skincare routine, glam up your makeup collection, or treat yourself to a new hair tool, Prime Day has some amazing discounts available.
So, what are you waiting for? You’ll find savings on big brands including BaByliss, Rimmel, Nip + Fab, Burt’s Bees, L’Oréal, Olay and more if you shop today.
To take advantage of all these Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.