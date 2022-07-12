Mixed Retailers Pick up some sports and fitness steals this Amazon Prime Day

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Whether you’re just getting into working out, or have been at it a while, you’ll know that fitness gear and sports accessories can be notoriously pricey. And we’d rather save breaking a sweat for the gym floor – not checking our bank balances!

Advertisement

Luckily, this Amazon Prime Day, there are loads of fitness deals on everything from pre-workout powder and running shorts, to gym equipment and smartwatches. Now is the time to refresh your gym outfit or deck out your home gym without paying over the odds.

Not sure where to begin? We’ve got you covered with this list of the best sports and fitness deals and discounts we’ve spotted – you’ll want to check them out before they’re snapped up.



To take advantage of all these Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.

HuffPost UK / Rebecca Zisser

Advertisement