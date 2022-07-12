Life

Amazon Prime Day 2022: 19 Fitness Deals You Should Get A Head Start On

We'll be racing you to nab this heavily discounted gym gear and fitness equipment.

Shopping Writer

Mixed Retailers
Pick up some sports and fitness steals this Amazon Prime Day

Whether you’re just getting into working out, or have been at it a while, you’ll know that fitness gear and sports accessories can be notoriously pricey. And we’d rather save breaking a sweat for the gym floor – not checking our bank balances!

Luckily, this Amazon Prime Day, there are loads of fitness deals on everything from pre-workout powder and running shorts, to gym equipment and smartwatches. Now is the time to refresh your gym outfit or deck out your home gym without paying over the odds.

Not sure where to begin? We’ve got you covered with this list of the best sports and fitness deals and discounts we’ve spotted – you’ll want to check them out before they’re snapped up.

To take advantage of all these Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.

HuffPost UK / Rebecca Zisser
1
Amazon
These Under Armour women’s shorts have a tidy 63% off
Get them for £8.25 (were £22.32)
2
Amazon
Get 28% off this cast iron kettlebell
Get it for £15.62 (was £21.79)
3
Amazon
Save 30% on this Puma sports bag
Get it for £16.80 (was £23.94)
4
Amazon
This snazzy smartwatch has £50 discount
Get it for £119.95 (was £69.95)
5
Amazon
Save 31% on these Under Armour men’s shorts
Get them for £15.40 (were £22.32)
6
Amazon
There’s a 34% saving on this vegan protein powder
Get it for £9.89 (was £14.99)
7
Amazon
There’s a 38% saving on these New Balance women’s trainers
Get them for £43.75 (were £70)
8
Amazon
Treat yourself to this 10% discounted home gym
Get it for £429.95 (was £478.38)
9
Amazon
Get 50% off this neoprene dumbbell set
Get it for £23.99 (was £47.99)
10
Amazon
Save 17% on these Under Armour men’s trainers
Get them for £35 (were £41.95)
11
Amazon
Treat yourself to these 37% discounted yoga leggings
Get them for £18.99 (were £29.99)
12
Amazon
This adjustable dumbbell set has a £62 discount
Get it for £67.99 (was £129.99)
13
Amazon
Get 46% off these lifting straps
Get them for £6.98 (were £12.97)
14
Amazon
There’s a 30% saving on these resistance bands
Get them for £5.59 (were £7.99)
15
Amazon
Get £20 off this discounted rowing machine
Get it for £259.99 (was £279.95)
16
Amazon
There’s a 17% saving on this yoga mat
Get it for £19.99(was £23.99)
17
Amazon
Save 20% on this foam barbell pad
Get it for £9.59 (was £11.99)
18
Amazon
Save a fabulous £23.60 on this adjustable bench
Get it for £74.39 (was £97.99)
19
Amazon
There’s a 44% saving on this pilates ball
Get it for £5.59 (was £9.99)
