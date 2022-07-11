Life

26 Boring But Brilliant Amazon Deals You Won't Regret Snapping Up

This Prime Day, these bulk buys and household basics have discounts of up to 70%.

Head of Life, HuffPost UK

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to stock up on all those boring essentials.
Riska via Getty Images
Amazon Prime Day is a great time to stock up on all those boring essentials.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

If you’re not yet primed on the joys of Amazon Prime Day, there’s only one thing you really need to know: it’s a great time to save money on your shopping.

With discounts available site wide to Prime members on a range of products across home, garden, beauty, parents, pets, fitness and more, the 48-hour sale is an absolute bonanza of deals.

But with so many savings available, it helps to know which are the best – which is why we’ve rounded up all these basic but brilliant savings in one place.

To take advantage of all these Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.

1
Amazon
Clean up with 58 % off Dettoll Antibacterial wipes
Get 6 packs of 126 wipes for £14.95 (were £36)
2
Amazon
There's a 70% saving on this best-selling Ionic Shower Head
Get it for £9.01 (was £29.99)
3
Amazon
Save £40 on the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Cooker
Get it for £49.99 (was £89.99)
4
Amazon
Nab these best-selling Command Strips at 48% off
Get them for £5.10 (were £9.29)
5
Amazon
Chew on 33% off with this bulk pack of Wrigley's Extra gum
Get 30 packs of 10 for £9.80 (was £14.70)
6
Amazon
Save 40% on this garden tools kit and bag from Jardineer
Get it for £23.99 (was £39.99)
7
Amazon
This Hoover cordless vacuum has a huge £115.00 off
Get it for £164.99 (was £279.99)
8
Amazon
Perfect for pizza ovens, these extra-long matches have 38% off
Get them for £5.56 (were £8.99)
9
Amazon
Save 59% on this bumper pack of Bic ballpoint pens
Get a pack of 50 for £10.34 (was £25.19)
10
Amazon
Get a tidy £63 (or 43% off) on this 30l Brabantia bin
Get it for £84.99 (was £148)
11
Amazon
And this clever Brabantia washing line has 48% off, too
Get it for £69.99 (was £135)
12
Amazon
This bumper box of Fiji Artesian Water is discounted 33%
Get 36 330ml bottles for £19.11 (were £23.89)
13
Amazon
Save money (and space) with 54% off this pair of multi-hangers
Get two for £8.99 (were £18.99)
14
Amazon
Grab £40 off this potentially life-saving pulse oximeter
Get it for £11.98 (was £40)
15
Amazon
Bag 24% off this massive box of biscuits for your tea
Get the box of 71 bars for £13.74 (was £17.98)
16
Amazon
The top-rated Flash Power Mop is on sale at half price
Get the pack for £15.99 (was £32)
17
Amazon
There's 44% off these stackable storage boxes. Snap 'em up!
Get 10 for £17.85 (were £32)
18
Amazon
There's a full fiver off this pack of eco kitchen caddy liners
Get 150 bags for £7.99 (were £12.99)
19
Amazon
This multipack of Dettoll disinfectant spray has 40%.off
Get a multipack of six for £12.59 (were £20.94)
20
Amazon
Because you can never have enough face masks, nab 46% off this 50-pack
Get them for £5.43 (were £9.99)
21
Amazon
This handy meat and food thermometer has a 49% discount
Get it for £7.19 (was £13.99)
22
Amazon
These CoolJob gardening gloves have savings of 38%
Get a pack of 6 for £11.99 (were £17.99)
23
Amazon
You need a radiator cleaner! So why not have two-for-one
Get two for £7.99 (were £15.99)
24
Amazon
This adjustable ergonomic foot rest is half price!
Get it for £11.89 (was £23.62)
25
Amazon
There's a cheery 65% off this rainbow pack of Sharpie markers
Get them for £9.98 (were £28.25)
26
Amazon
And talking of rainbows, get 50% off more Skittles than you could ever need
Get a box of 36 packs for £8.79 (was £17.64)
Suggest a correction
shoppingFood and DrinkHome and GardenCleaningkitchen