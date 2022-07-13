Life

Amazon Prime Day: 15 Hidden Homeware Deals To Shop Before They Go

There's a great hack to save even more on Prime Day – and on independent brands, too!

Shopping Writer

Amazon
What’s better than a deal? A better deal. This Amazon Prime Day, small businesses are really making their mark by taking on big brands – and dishing out dizzying discounts of up to a whopping 50%!

There’s even a whole section dedicated to small business deals on site. And from award-winning supportive pillows and mattresses to kitchen appliances and stylish accent pieces, you won’t believe some of the deals these family-run firms and smaller enterprises are giving out.

This selection of products all have a Prime Day discount of at least 30% till midnight today. And best of all, you’ll be supporting a UK small business by buying them. Here are some of our favourite deals we’ve spotted.

1
Amazon
Save 50% on a soft and supportive Simba pillow
Get it for £30 (was £60)
2
Amazon
There’s a 30% saving on this wooden step stool for kids
Get it for £36.39 (was £51.99)
3
Amazon
There’s a 44% saving on this pair of standing plant pots
Get them for £27.99 (were £49.99)
4
Amazon
Get a £23 discount on this office swivel chair
Get it for £52.49 (was £74.99)
5
Amazon
This dining chair is discounted by 38%
Get it for £20.29 (was £32.99)
6
Amazon
Treat yourself to 30% off this Panda bamboo mattress topper
Get it for £97.97 (was £139.95)
7
Amazon
Save £75 on this ultra-advanced air fryer
Get it for £83.99 (was £159)
8
Amazon
This gaming beanbag chair is discounted by 42%
Get it for £34.98 (was £59.99)
9
Amazon
Get 47% off this stylish wooden coat stand
Get it for £14.43 (was £26.99)
10
Amazon
There’s a 30% saving on these pretty white voile curtains
Get them for £11.87 (were £16.95)
11
Amazon
Treat yourself to a £450 discount on the Simba Hybrid Mattress
Get it for £549.45 (was £999)
12
Amazon
Save £116 on this robot vacuum cleaner and mop
Get it for £153.99 (was £269.99)
13
Amazon
There’s 40% off this rattan garden furniture set
Get it for £349.99 (was £579.99)
14
Amazon
This stylish accent chair has a 33% saving
Get it for £69.99 (was £104.99)
15
Amazon
Get £42 off this folding dining table
Get it for £96.95 (was £138.98)

