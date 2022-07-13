Amazon Just look at these gorgeous indie homeware steals!

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

What’s better than a deal? A better deal. This Amazon Prime Day, small businesses are really making their mark by taking on big brands – and dishing out dizzying discounts of up to a whopping 50%!

Advertisement

There’s even a whole section dedicated to small business deals on site. And from award-winning supportive pillows and mattresses to kitchen appliances and stylish accent pieces, you won’t believe some of the deals these family-run firms and smaller enterprises are giving out.