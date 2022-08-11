15 Summer-Proof Products To Keep You Cool While You’re On The Go

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Hot, sunny days can be totally blissful, but this summer (and its multitude of heatwaves) feels a little too much for a lot of us.
High temperatures are all well and good if you’re splashing in the sea or chilling out by the pool (we can dream, can’t we), but if you’re traveling about or stuck at work, the heat can be seriously bothersome, bordering on a health hazard. (Too much sun can lead to heatstroke, which, FYI, can be rather serious.)
For those of us carrying on as normal in this heat, there are things that can help make managing the warmer temps a little more bearable, even on your commute. We’ve narrowed down the products to keep you cool on the go – bag some of these cheap but invaluable buys to make it all a bit more bearable.