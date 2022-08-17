12 Thoughtful Gifts For Friends When You’re Completely Stuck For Ideas

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Got a friend you’ve known so long that you’ve already exhausted all present ideas? Or perhaps your pal is going through a difficult time, and you’re struggling to find an appropriate gift that shows how much you care? We’ve all been there!
Before you reach for the go-to gifts of flowers or chocolates, have a browse of this collection of thoughtful buys.
From classy loungewear for the fashionable friend who’s about to go into hospital, to mindful kits and subscription boxes that’ll help keep a worried mind mindfully occupied, there’s sure to be something to suit your situation!